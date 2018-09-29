Ranbir Kapoor has been a vocal champion of football and is known for his avid love for English Premier League side Arsenal. If you had watched his Wake Up Sid film then you must have noticed his bedroom that had banners of Arsenal football club and posters of club legends.

Ranbir Kapoor has never hid his love for football

Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor had his day made when Spanish football club Barcelona sent him a club jersey especially signed by club captain and legend Lionel Messi. Ranbir Kapoor is a big-time football fan and has never shied away from taking initiatives to promote football in India. He partly owns an Indian Super League (ISL) franchise Mumbai City FC and regularly makes appearances during the ISL matches.

Ranbir Kapoor’s sporty picture was posted by the official Instagram handle of Filmfare. Ranbir can be seen donning the famous jersey of Barcelona with his initials ‘RK’ on the back of it. The picture had garnered over 25k likes within 3 hours of it posting.

Ranbir Kapoor is currently busy shooting for Brahmastra, a fantasy film directed by Ayan Mukerji. Ranbir will be seen romancing his real-life girlfriend Alia Bhatt in the movie.

