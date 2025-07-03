Ranbir Kapoor Once Admitted How He Always Goes Overboard With Drinking: It Is In My Genes

It’s finally here—Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Yash looking straight-up menacing as Ravana in ‘Ramayana.’ After what feels like ages of rumours, leaks, and “official confirmations” every other week, they dropped the teaser on July 3.

Ranbir Kapoor As Lord Ram In Ramayana

The whole launch thing was a big deal. Not just in India—nine cities got to see it first—but even Times Square lit up with their faces.

Guess they’re not just aiming for Bollywood fans, they want the whole planet hooked. The movie is all about the classic Rama vs. Ravana showdown, but with way more drama, epic visuals, and, honestly, hype than I expected. Let’s see if it lives up to the madness.

Honesty, the first glimpse looks good on people. If anyone gets that, it’s Ranbir Kapoor. Folks can’t stop gushing about how he nailed his role in Sanju, especially all the messy emotions and real struggles with addiction. You get the sense he really dug deep and brought a lot of himself to the table.

When Ranbir Kapoor Admitted To Drinking

In an interview with Health & Nutrition magazine, Ranbir Kapoor came clean about his drinking habits He’s not gonna stand there and say he’s an alcoholic, but he admits, once he starts, it’s pretty hard for him to hit pause. “I don’t have a drinking addiction, but yeah, I do tend to go overboard. Once I get going, stopping isn’t my thing. Maybe it’s just in my DNA—my family’s always been pretty fond of a drink or two.”

He’s not blind to the downsides, either. Ranbir flat-out said he knows booze is bad news. When he’s working, he keeps it clean. But give him downtime? He hangs with friends, and that’s when the drinks and cigarettes show up. He’s legit trying to cut back, though—and says he’s making progress.

He also mentioned his mom, Neetu, is a total force of good habits. She’s always nudging him and his sister Riddhima toward healthier routines. Plus, he’s gotta keep his body all over the place for movies—sometimes bulking up (like in Sanju), slimming down (like for Brahmastra).

Right now, he’s on a roll after Sanju crushed it at the box office (almost ₹300 crore—wild!). Workwise, though, his calendar isn’t packed. He’s just focused on Brahmastra, hanging out on set with Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan. Not a bad crowd, honestly.

