Ever since Alia Bhatt has commented on her wedding plans, there is no end to the rumours about the couple's future plans. While everyone is wondering that the couple is getting married soon, Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has come to clear the air around it.

Bollywood lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s relationship has become a hot scoop. A few months ago, Alia Bhatt’s statement about her wedding plans created a curiosity among fans about the couple’s future plans. Now, ‘Sanju’ actor Ranbir Kapoor has come out to speak about his wedding plans. Rubbishing all the rumours around his wedding, while speaking to Hindustan Times, Ranbir Kapoor said that such rumours are all a part of the show business. It kickstarted a trend of making stories, one after another.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone trolled for sharing picture with ex-beau Ranbir Kapoor

Further elaborating on his wedding plans, Ranbir said that he had always believed that marriage was something that would happen naturally. My age should not become my right time to get married. ‘Okay, I am 35 now, so it’s time to get married’, he quoted. It should come to you and your partner naturally and you should both feel, ‘This is the right phase. Now, we should take this relationship to the next level’. But presently there was nothing like that (abhi aisi koi baat nai hai). I haven’t decided on marriage yet.

Also Read: Sanju Review: Celebs praise Ranbir Kapoor’s performance in Sanjay Dutt biopic, call it a masterpiece

Meanwhile, Karan Johar rubbished all the rumours surrounding Ranbir-Alia’s appearance as the first guest in Koffee with Karan season 6. In a tweet, he mentioned that all the conjecture surrounding the opening episode of Koffee with Karan was untrue. Reportedly, Koffee With Karan 6 will go on floors in September and will be aired by the end of 2018.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt’s new workout video will definitely give you body goals, watch here

A source close to DNA revealed that the Brahmastra co-stars wanted the episode to be film-centric rather than focussing on their rumoured romance.

Coming back to Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding plans’ statement, the gossipmongers will stay silent for some time.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More