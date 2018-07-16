Lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been grabbing all attention ever since reports of their relationship started doing rounds on social media. The two, who will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, are currently in Bulgaria where they are busy shooting for the film. However, seems like both Alia and Ranbir believe in the ideology of work harder and party even harder. They have been exploring the beautiful city of Bulgaria and Alia has been sharing adorable pictures from there on her social media accounts.

Interestingly, in one of Alia’s Instagram stories, Alia posted a picture of herself where she was seen chilling with her hairstylist Priyanka Borkar, make-up artist Puneet B Saini and while the girl gang was clicking the picture in which they are all smiles, and guess who photo bombed the picture? Alia’s alleged boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor!

The picture has gone viral on social media as soon as it surfaced on Alia’s Instagram account. In the photo, Ranbir is seen taking pictures of the beautiful valley.

Recently, a picture had taken social media by storm in which Ranbir was spotted at girlfriend Alia’s place where he was seen chilling with Alia and hr daddy Mahesh Bhatt.

Rumours of Alia dating Ranbir Kapoor started surfacing on the Internet ever since they started shooting for Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra.

The film is being produced by Karan Johar and also stars veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan and television actress Mouni Roy. According to the latest reports, south actor Nagarjuna Akkineni has also been roped in for the film. The film is slated to hit the silver screen next year.

Ranbir Kapoor’s latest film Sanju, a biopic on Sanjay Dutt’s life has emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of this year. The film has been helmed by Rajkumar Hirani and marks Ranbir Kapoor’s biggest hit of all times.

