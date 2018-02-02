Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most popular celebrities in tinsel town. The hot diva is also believed to be the highest-paid actors in India. The superstar has always amused us with his charm and acting skills who got his acting training from the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute. In addition to acting, Ranbir Kapoor supports charities and noble causes. The actor is a co-owner of the Indian Super League football team Mumbai City FC. He also runs his own production company and is the co-founder of the Picture Shuru Productions.
Ranbir Kapoor rose to prominence with his Wake Up Sid and subsequently garnered fame every time he appeared on screen. The dashing celeb is rumoured dating actress Alia Bhatt. They are the newest sizzling couple in the industry. Earlier, the actor has secretly dated few of the glamourous celebrities including Pakistani actress Mahira Khan and Katrina Kaif. Buzz about Ranbir Kapoor dating Alia is now hitting headlines. The heartthrob is all set to star opposite Alia in an upcoming trilogy named ‘Brahmastra’.
Get a glimpse of your favourite actor Ranbir Kapoor:
Ranbir Kapoor stuns us with his striking personality
Ranbir Kapoor in navy blue looks amazingly hot
Ranbir Kapoor makes cute face for the camera
Ranbir Kapoor looks dashing as he pairs his outfit with a pair of funky orange shoes
Ranbir Kapoor in black is too hot to handle
Ranbir Kapoor strolls the street to grab attention of everyone
Ranbir Kapoor poses boldly for the camera
Ranbir Kapoor in a combination of black and white look stunning
Ranbir Kapoor in a grey suit mesmerises his fans
Ranbir Kapoor flaunts his super sexy look