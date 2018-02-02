Ranbir Kapoor is believed to be the highest-paid actors in India. The superstar has always amused us with his charm and acting skills who got his acting training from the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute. In addition to acting, Ranbir Kapoor supports charities and noble causes. The actor is a co-owner of the Indian Super League football team

Ranbir Kapoor has got all the charm to allure us

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most popular celebrities in tinsel town. The hot diva is also believed to be the highest-paid actors in India. The superstar has always amused us with his charm and acting skills who got his acting training from the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute. In addition to acting, Ranbir Kapoor supports charities and noble causes. The actor is a co-owner of the Indian Super League football team Mumbai City FC. He also runs his own production company and is the co-founder of the Picture Shuru Productions.

Ranbir Kapoor rose to prominence with his Wake Up Sid and subsequently garnered fame every time he appeared on screen. The dashing celeb is rumoured dating actress Alia Bhatt. They are the newest sizzling couple in the industry. Earlier, the actor has secretly dated few of the glamourous celebrities including Pakistani actress Mahira Khan and Katrina Kaif. Buzz about Ranbir Kapoor dating Alia is now hitting headlines. The heartthrob is all set to star opposite Alia in an upcoming trilogy named ‘Brahmastra’.

Get a glimpse of your favourite actor Ranbir Kapoor:

Ranbir Kapoor stuns us with his striking personality

Ranbir Kapoor in navy blue looks amazingly hot

Ranbir Kapoor makes cute face for the camera

Ranbir Kapoor looks dashing as he pairs his outfit with a pair of funky orange shoes

Ranbir Kapoor in black is too hot to handle

Ranbir Kapoor strolls the street to grab attention of everyone

Ranbir Kapoor poses boldly for the camera

Ranbir Kapoor in a combination of black and white look stunning

Ranbir Kapoor in a grey suit mesmerises his fans

Ranbir Kapoor flaunts his super sexy look

Eid mubarak everyone! 😊 A post shared by Ranbir Kapoor (@ranbirkapoor) on Sep 12, 2016 at 8:35pm PDT

💥 A post shared by Ranbir Kapoor (@ranbirkapoor) on Dec 27, 2017 at 5:54pm PST

Wax😂 A post shared by Ranbir Kapoor (@ranbirkapoor) on Dec 23, 2017 at 9:34am PST

A post shared by Ranbir Kapoor (@ranbirkapoor) on Dec 7, 2017 at 5:15pm PST

A post shared by Ranbir Kapoor (@ranbirkapoor) on Oct 16, 2017 at 4:00am PDT

A post shared by Ranbir Kapoor (@ranbirkapoor) on Sep 5, 2017 at 7:57am PDT

A post shared by Ranbir Kapoor (@ranbirkapoor) on Jul 18, 2017 at 1:55am PDT

Jagga A post shared by Ranbir Kapoor (@ranbirkapoor) on Jul 24, 2017 at 4:12am PDT

A post shared by Ranbir Kapoor (@ranbirkapoor) on Jul 17, 2017 at 1:47am PDT

A post shared by Ranbir Kapoor (@ranbirkapoor) on Jul 11, 2017 at 1:04pm PDT

Jagga jasoos🎬 A post shared by Ranbir Kapoor (@ranbirkapoor) on Jun 26, 2017 at 11:27am PDT

What's good? A post shared by Ranbir Kapoor (@ranbirkapoor) on Jun 26, 2017 at 3:05am PDT

A post shared by Ranbir Kapoor (@ranbirkapoor) on Jun 9, 2017 at 2:14am PDT

A post shared by Ranbir Kapoor (@ranbirkapoor) on Jan 5, 2017 at 8:30am PST

A post shared by Ranbir Kapoor (@ranbirkapoor) on Dec 5, 2016 at 2:05am PST

😌 A post shared by Ranbir Kapoor (@ranbirkapoor) on Dec 1, 2016 at 6:16am PST

Too cool for you😂 A post shared by Ranbir Kapoor (@ranbirkapoor) on Nov 30, 2016 at 3:41am PST

😏 A post shared by Ranbir Kapoor (@ranbirkapoor) on Nov 8, 2016 at 2:13am PST

😄 A post shared by Ranbir Kapoor (@ranbirkapoor) on Sep 9, 2016 at 12:40am PDT

Vogue ~ Styled by @moetbrar A post shared by Ranbir Kapoor (@ranbirkapoor) on Aug 3, 2016 at 4:10am PDT

A post shared by Ranbir Kapoor (@ranbirkapoor) on Feb 19, 2016 at 5:16am PST

A post shared by Ranbir Kapoor (@ranbirkapoor) on Feb 12, 2016 at 12:37am PST

Back! A post shared by Ranbir Kapoor (@ranbirkapoor) on Jan 22, 2016 at 8:27am PST