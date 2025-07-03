Ranbir Kapoor Quits Meat, Alcohol, and Smoking to Spiritually Embody Lord Ram

To step into the soul of Lord Ram is not a matter of costume or camera angles—it’s an inward passage, a shedding of self. Ranbir Kapoor, in what appears to be a deeply personal act of discipline, is said to have reshaped his daily life entirely. He has relinquished meat, distanced himself from alcohol, and cast aside cigarettes—not as a gesture of image-building, but as a conscious effort to reflect the moral clarity and quiet strength of the divine figure he’s set to portray. Such a role, after all, demands far more than physical poise; it calls for presence, conviction, and an internal stillness that cannot be faked.

This shift isn’t performative. It’s purposeful. “Ranbir has completely stopped consuming meat or alcohol to be as ‘pure as Ram’ in his role… not for public image, but as a dedicated actor,” a source revealed. And that distinction is vital- this is not a marketing ploy or a transient fad. It’s a private journey, voluntarily undertaken long before the cameras rolled.

Ranbir Kapoor’s On-Screen Devotion Reflects an Off-Screen Discipline Born of Personal Choice, Not Public Stunt

Ranbir, known for his immersive method, is said to have adopted these changes not simply to look the part, but to feel it—from within. Those involved in the film’s creative process observed his intention to honour Ram’s essence, not just mimic his appearance. Avoiding indulgence, has helped him prepare mentally, emotionally, and spiritually each layer informing the other.

Yet, as is often the case with public figures, a whisper of contradiction surfaced. An image allegedly showing him with a drink sparked brief speculation online. But with no confirmation, many dismissed it as innocuous—perhaps a harmless dessert or a non-alcoholic gesture lost in interpretation.

Ranbir Kapoor Mirrors Ram’s Journey, Choosing Discipline Over Indulgence



Still, the heart of the matter remains unchanged. This quiet transformation signals a kind of sacred seriousness.

Ranbir isn’t just playing Ram he’s walking a parallel path. In shedding worldly comforts, he moves closer to the stillness, restraint, and integrity that define the character.

