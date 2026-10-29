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Home > Entertainment News > Ranbir Kapoor Reveals How 3 Lions Nearly Upstaged His Proposal To Alia Bhatt In Masai Mara: ‘I Was Like A Mouse’

Ranbir Kapoor Reveals How 3 Lions Nearly Upstaged His Proposal To Alia Bhatt In Masai Mara: ‘I Was Like A Mouse’

Ranbir Kapoor recalls proposing to Alia Bhatt in Kenya’s Masai Mara on KBC 18, revealing that three lions were just 100 feet away as he got down on one knee.

Ranbir Kapoor Reveals How 3 Lions Nearly Upstaged His Proposal To Alia Bhatt In Masai Mara
Ranbir Kapoor Reveals How 3 Lions Nearly Upstaged His Proposal To Alia Bhatt In Masai Mara

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Thu 2026-10-29 15:59 IST

Ranbir Kapoor has revisited one of the most romantic moments of his life, revealing how his carefully planned proposal to Alia Bhatt in Kenya’s Masai Mara turned into a nerve-racking experience with three lions nearby. The actor shared the story during his appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati 18, leaving host Amitabh Bachchan amused with his description of the moment. 

Ranbir revealed that he had planned the proposal in advance during the couple’s 2022 trip to the wildlife reserve. He had brought a ring with him and even tipped their guide and driver, asking them to stop at a suitable spot in the jungle and capture the special moment from a distance.

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The actor also had a reason for wanting photographs of the proposal. With a humorous reference to social media, he said he thought it was important to have pictures because women enjoy sharing such moments on Instagram. His account prompted Amitabh Bachchan to jokingly point out that there needed to be “proof” of the proposal. 

‘Meri Sherni Mere Aage Khadi Thi’: Ranbir Kapoor Recalls The Proposal

The romantic plan took an unexpected turn when Ranbir noticed that three lions were about 100 feet away. Recalling how he felt while getting down on one knee, the actor compared himself to a mouse and Alia to a lioness.

“Teen babbar sher is taraf the, kuch 100 feet ki doori par, meri sherni mere aage khadi thi, aur main chuha bankar apne ghutno mein khada tha ki baby will you marry me?” he recalled. 

Ranbir described the proposal as an extraordinary experience that he would always remember. His anecdote offered a glimpse into how the actor planned the surprise, from carrying the ring to arranging for the moment to be photographed, even as the presence of the lions made the experience more intimidating than he had anticipated.

When Did Ranbir Kapoor Propose To Alia Bhatt?

Ranbir proposed to Alia during their trip to Kenya’s Maasai Mara in 2022. The couple married on April 14, 2022, in an intimate ceremony at their Mumbai home. They welcomed their daughter, Raha, in November that year. 

Ranbir shared the story on Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 while appearing alongside members of his upcoming film Ramayana. The special episode featuring Ranbir, Sai Pallavi and the film’s team is part of the show’s Diwali programming. 

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Ranbir Kapoor Reveals How 3 Lions Nearly Upstaged His Proposal To Alia Bhatt In Masai Mara: ‘I Was Like A Mouse’
Tags: alia bhattranbir kapoor

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Ranbir Kapoor Reveals How 3 Lions Nearly Upstaged His Proposal To Alia Bhatt In Masai Mara: ‘I Was Like A Mouse’

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Ranbir Kapoor Reveals How 3 Lions Nearly Upstaged His Proposal To Alia Bhatt In Masai Mara: ‘I Was Like A Mouse’

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Ranbir Kapoor Reveals How 3 Lions Nearly Upstaged His Proposal To Alia Bhatt In Masai Mara: ‘I Was Like A Mouse’
Ranbir Kapoor Reveals How 3 Lions Nearly Upstaged His Proposal To Alia Bhatt In Masai Mara: ‘I Was Like A Mouse’
Ranbir Kapoor Reveals How 3 Lions Nearly Upstaged His Proposal To Alia Bhatt In Masai Mara: ‘I Was Like A Mouse’
Ranbir Kapoor Reveals How 3 Lions Nearly Upstaged His Proposal To Alia Bhatt In Masai Mara: ‘I Was Like A Mouse’
Ranbir Kapoor Reveals How 3 Lions Nearly Upstaged His Proposal To Alia Bhatt In Masai Mara: ‘I Was Like A Mouse’

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