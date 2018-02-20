Rockstar of Bollywood was roaming the Mumbai without being recognised by the fans. the actor had visited Bhendi Bazaar in Mumbai along with the actor Hussain Dalaal. The actor is all set for his upcoming venture Brahmastra directed by Ayan Mukerji which stars Alia Bhatt. The movie is fantasy adventure trilogy. Both Ayan and Ranbir last teamed up in Yeh Jawani Hai Dewani which was a huge commercial sucess.

Bollywood Casanova Ranbir Kapoor was roaming on the streets of Mumbai without being identified by the fans. Ranbir visited Bhendi Bazaar in Mumbai during a recce for his upcoming movie Brahmastra, which also features Alia Bhatt. The upcoming film Brahmastra will be directed by Ayan Mukerji which will also star Amitabh Bachchan. Actor Hussain Dalaal who was with Ranbir on a bike shared a number of pictures of Brahmastra stars and director Ayan Mukerji. Brahmastra is a weapon of Hindu God Brahma, who is called the creator of the universe. “It’s a modern-day film set in India as it exists today. But the reason it’s called Brahmastra is that of the energies, wisdom, powers in the film come from ancient India”, said Ayan.

Both Ranbir and Ayan last teamed up in Yeh Jawani Hai Dewani, starring Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor in lead roles. It was a huge commercial success. The film grossed Rs. 1 billion at the box office in just 7 days. It became the fourth highest grossing Indian movie of all time the movie was produced by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma production. Ranbir was last seen in Anurag Basu’s Jagga Jasoos starring Katrina Kaif. The film was also produced by Basu and Ranbir which failed to impress the audience. The story of Jagga Jasoos evolves around the infamous high profile case of Purulia Arms Drop, which took place in the year 1995 allegedly to overthrow the then Communist Government of West Bengal. Jagga Jasoos (Ranbir Kapoor), a curious and shy boy in a quaint little town lives a happy life with the accident-prone father, Bagchi (Swasta Chatterjee). After admitting Jagga into a boarding school, Bagchi suddenly disappears. Jagga armed with sharp detective skills reaches out to solve the mystery of his missing parent.