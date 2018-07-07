Ranbir Kapoor will be next seen in Ayan Mukherji's Brahmastra and post it Ranbir will prep for Karan Malhotra’s Shamshera. Produced by Yash Raj Films, Shamshera will feature Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist and Kapoor will be seen in the role of a dacoit.

Ranbir Kapoor, who is on a cloud nine after the success of Sanju, will be next seen in Ayan Mukherji’s Brahmastra, post it Ranbir will prep for a Yash Raj Films’ role, that according to the actor, is very aggressive, intense and angry character. The Jagga Jasoos actor will be in a never seen before avatar in Yash Raj Films’ Shamshera.

The film looks like a high octane drama one, helmed by Karan Malhotra with Ranbir opening up about playing a dacoit in Shamshera.

While speaking to DNA about the same, the actor said, “It’s definitely a very aggressive, intense and angry character. It is set in the 1800s and it’s about a dacoit tribe who is fighting for their rights and independence.”

Riding high after playing Sanjay Dutt in Raj Kumar Hirani’s Sanju, Ranbir will now share the screen with Dutt and has said, “It is an exciting space and Sanjay is playing an antagonist.” After seeing Ranbir playing Sanjay it will definitely be interesting to see them together on-screen again.

Earlier, during an interview to Quint, Ranbir was quoted as saying, “Shamshera is not a story of a daaku, it is a film based in the 1800s; it is about a dacoit tribe that is fighting for its rights and independence from the British. This is a great story of heroism; a story rooted in our country. It is a departure from the kind of films I have done. It is not (like) the coming-of-age lover boy roles I have done often. Shamshera is in the aspirational space – true, badass commercial cinema.”

The 35-year-old actor has played some amazing onscreen characters before and has never refused to portray scintillating characters. According to reports, Shamshera will hit theatres on July 31, 2020. Before that, Ranbir’s fan can see him with Alia Bhatt for the first time in Ayan Mukherji’s Brahmastra which will hit the theatres on August 15, 2019.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More