Ranbir Kapoor Shares Why He Signed Up For ANIMAL Despite Movie Sending Out The Wrong Message

Ranbir is set to begin filming the sequel to Animal, titled Animal Park. The script is currently under development, as director Sandeep Reddy Vanga is busy working on Prabhas' upcoming film Spirit, produced by Bhushan Kumar.

Ranbir Kapoor’s film, Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, faced significant backlash from both the public and Bollywood celebrities for its portrayal of violence and toxic masculinity.

Despite the criticism, the film performed exceedingly well at the box office, breaking multiple records in India. Nearly a year after its release, Ranbir has addressed the negative feedback regarding his portrayal of a “toxic” character in the movie.

Ranbir Kapoor Acknowledges the Criticism

During a session at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, Ranbir responded to a journalist’s comment about the film’s depiction of violence and its potential negative societal impact.

He agreed with the criticism, acknowledging that the movie does showcase extreme violence. Ranbir emphasized that as actors, it is crucial to take responsibility for the content they produce and ensure it contributes positively to society. He stated, “I completely agree with your opinion. As actors, it is our responsibility to bring movies that make a positive impact on society.”

Ranbir Kapoor Embracing Diverse Roles

While addressing the concerns, Ranbir also highlighted the importance of versatility in his profession. He noted that actors should experiment with different genres and take on a variety of roles to grow and challenge themselves creatively. He added, “As actors, it’s important for me to dabble in different genres and characters, and play varied roles.”

Why Was Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal Criticized?

Animal was criticized for glorifying misogyny and toxic masculinity. Despite this, the film became a major commercial success, grossing ₹917 crores globally, and securing its place as the third highest-grossing Indian film of 2023. It also marked the highest-grossing film of Ranbir’s career.

