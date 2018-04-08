The much-anticipated teaser of Sanjay Dutt biopic starring Ranbir Kapoor will be released on April 24th. Confirming the news to a leading news channel, Ranbir added that he hopes to fulfill the expectations of the audience and has worked very hard for the film. Tentatively titled as 'Sanju', the biopic will hit the screens on June 29th, 2018.

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt’s biopic, which is tentatively titled as ‘Sanju’, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Manisha Koirala, Jim Sarbh, Sonam Kapoor and Karishma Tanna is one of the most anticipated films of 2018. Ever since the first look of Ranbir as Sanjay got viral on the social media, fans have been eagerly waiting to know more about the film and the actor’s life. Giving a pleasant surprise to all his fans, Ranbir has told India TV that the film’s teaser will be out on April 24th and added that he hopes to fulfill the expectations of the audience as he has worked very hard for this project.

Reportedly, the trailer of the film will be out on May 8th while the film has been scheduled to hit the screens on June 29th. A source close to a leading daily has revealed, “All the options for the trailer are looking fantastic. There are a few nitty-gritties being worked out, but if the trailer is so good, the film is bound to be one of the best movies of this year. This film is different from all other films that Rajkumar Hirani has directed and it will show his versatility as a filmmaker as well.”

Speaking about the film, Ranbir told Filmfare: “I am really keeping my fingers crossed for Sanjay Dutt biopic, it was an altogether different experience shooting for the film. I can’t imagine and believe how much can a man go through hell in one life. He has paid for his deeds, made mistakes and got everything in this life. While filming there were times when I would observe him a lot, talk and walk like him but then I started to distance myself from him. After the image and look of Sanjay Dutt was released it was appreciated, but the role that I am portraying is not an act. I hope everyone likes it.” Reportedly, Dia Mirza will be seen characterising the role of the actor’s wife Manyata, while Manisha Koilara will be playing the role of legendary actress Nargis Dutt in the film.

