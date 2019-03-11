Ranbir Kapoor's bridal look will definitely drive away your Monday blues. The video has been trending all over the social media ever since it was posted by one of Ranbir Kapoor's fan page on Instagram. He is seen enjoying the popular snap chat filter which makes a person look like an Indian bride.

Ranbir Kapoor is among the highest paid actor in Bollywood industry. He started his career in Bollywood as an assistant director in the films like Aa Ab Laut Chalen (1999) and Black (2005). He debuted his acting career with Sonam Kapoor in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s romantic drama, Saawariya. The actor is basically not seen active on the social media but we often find him posting pictures and videos on Instagram through her rumoured girlfriend Alia Bhatt’s Instagram account.

When asked about his relationship with Raazi actress Alia Bhatt, he was noted saying that Alia doesn’t love anyone but herself. In the meanwhile, we found a video of Ranbir Kapoor which will leave you aww-struck. Enjoying the famous bridal filter of Snapchat, Ranbir Kapoor is seen acting like a diva in the short clip which also features his friends. The video seems to have been shot in Ranbir Kapoor’s changing room as we can also see his jersey hanging in the background.

If you missed this cute video of Ranbir Kapoor, take a sneak peek to it here:

Recently, he was seen posing for a picture with Alia Bhatt in Prayagraj on the occasion of Mahashivratri. They went there for the promotion of their upcoming movie, Brahmastra starring Amitabh Bachchan. They used a marketing technique of 150 drones to lit up the sky forming the Brahmastra logo at Kumbh.

