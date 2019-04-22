There were reports that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are going to places for a perfect apartment to move into a live-in relationship. But giving rest to all of these, a close friend of Ranbir revealed that the actor is planning to move in with parents after they come back to India. Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor are currently in the US for the treatment of Rishi Kapoor as he is suffering from an unknown disease.

After the news of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s relationship broke on the internet, it got flooded with news of them moving together. There were reports that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are going to places for a perfect apartment to move into a live-in relationship. The couple has been doing rounds on the internet for their PDAs and love-dovey moments. But the rumor of them going into a live-in relationship has come to rest as Ranbir Kapoor would be moving in with parents Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.

Report of Alia Bhatt buying a property at double price gave birth to the rumors of the couple moving in together but it stopped when Alia Bhatt revealed the truth. The diva bought the fancy flat in Juhu for her production house. It will be used as the office for Eternal Sunshine Productions, the actresses startup. Soon after that, a report in a reputed paper claimed that Ranbir Kapoor is all set to move back with Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor as soon as they come back from the US. Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor are currently in the US for the treatment of Rishi Kapoor as he is suffering from an unknown disease.

Sourcing to Ranbir Kapoor’s friend’s statement, the report stated that the actor has got really close to his father after the current difficult situations. The pain of father Rishi Kapoor’s illness has brought Ranbir Kapoor close to him even more.

Not just the young Kapoor, even Rishi Kapoor talked about it in an interview. He was stated saying that he is looking forward to working again soon and coming back. He told the portal that people keep on inquiring about his health. From Sanjay Dutt to other actors, everyone keeps messaging Neetu Kapoor regarding the health of Rishi Kapoor.

Reports have been surfacing internet that mother Neetu Kapoor is hunting for flats for Ranbir and Alia in Big Apple. Giving shreds of evidence of the same, the couple was even seen looking for same in Mumbai.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More