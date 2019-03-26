After winning the coveted Filmfare for his role in Sanju, Ranbir Kapoor has been trying hard to register numerous accolades to his name. Now, the actor is shooting for his next film, Brahmastra, along with Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan. Well, that is not it! The Kapoor son is also shooting for another film except for the Ayan Mukerji-directorial.

The Sanju actor is also featuring in Karan Malhotra-directorial Shamshera which was announced in May, 2018

Reports said that the Sanju actor is also featuring in Karan Malhotra-directorial Shamshera, reportedly a dacoit drama. It has also been reported that the actor will be playing a double role in the film that also features Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in the key roles.

A report in the Mid-Day stated that the story of the film revolves around a dacoit tribe that has been fighting against the British Raj. It is highly likely that Ranbir might play the central character’s father too.

करम से डकैत,

धरम से आज़ाद

Presenting #RanbirKapoor in a never seen before avatar in YRF's next action adventure #SHAMSHERA. Directed by @karanmalhotra21 | @ShamsheraMovie pic.twitter.com/5Dqg7GDOhQ — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) May 7, 2018

Ranbir has been making several headlines ever since the Filmfare 2018 took place. From meeting his ex-girlfriends to sharing a heartwarming moment with his current girlfriend Alia, the Tamasha actor and his personal life have become more of national interest.

Apart from that, his pictures with Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif from the event also went viral on several social media platforms. It is widely known that Ranbir and Deepika share a bond of friendship post-break-up. There are several videos of the two that are evident enough that both of them still share amazing chemistry.

His rumoured wedding with Alia has also become the talk of the town and every day a new date and time of their rumoured wedding start hitting the headlines.

Ranbir’s Shamshera is scheduled to release on July 30, 2020. There are speculations that the film will be sharing the same release day as SS Rajamauli’s RRR, which also features Alia Bhatt and Aja y Devgn.

