Ranbir Kapoor To Salman Khan: Bollywood Stars’ Homes Allegedly Scouted In Tiger Shroff Case: Inside The Investigation

The investigation into the firing at actor Tiger Shroff’s car in Mumbai has widened, with police sources indicating that the accused allegedly conducted reconnaissance at the residences of several Bollywood celebrities before the October 18 incident. Actor Ranbir Kapoor’s residence in Bandra was reportedly among the properties surveyed, while investigators are also examining alleged visits to the homes of Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar.

The revelations have raised questions about whether the accused were assessing multiple celebrities as potential targets before the shooting in Mumbai’s Juhu area. However, investigators are still examining the purpose of the alleged reconnaissance, and visits to a celebrity’s residence do not by themselves establish that the person was selected as a target.

According to reports citing police sources, the accused had arrived in Mumbai weeks before the firing and allegedly gathered information about the residences and security arrangements of prominent actors.

Was Ranbir Kapoor’s residence surveyed?

According to an India Today report citing police sources, the accused involved in the Tiger Shroff firing case had conducted reconnaissance at Ranbir Kapoor’s Bandra residence. The development emerged as the Mumbai Crime Branch expanded its investigation into the alleged conspiracy behind the attack and the network suspected of arranging firearms and logistical support. Reports have also named Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar among the actors whose residences the accused allegedly visited or sought to locate.

Investigators are examining whether the suspects were instructed to identify celebrities whose security arrangements appeared comparatively less stringent. The precise status of each actor as a potential target has not been conclusively established in the available reporting.

How did the accused allegedly scout Bollywood stars’ homes?

According to a report by IANS, citing Mumbai Crime Branch sources, the suspects allegedly used auto-rickshaws to travel around Mumbai and asked drivers to take them to the homes of film stars. They reportedly told the drivers that they wanted to photograph the celebrities’ residences. Different drivers allegedly took them to the homes of several actors, allowing investigators to piece together their movements and the locations they sought to visit.

Police sources have indicated that the accused were allegedly assessing security arrangements during this reconnaissance. Investigators are now examining whether the information gathered during these visits influenced the subsequent plan involving Tiger Shroff. The investigation is also looking into the alleged role of people who may have provided information or logistical assistance to the shooters.

Was Salman Khan the initial target?

Police sources have reportedly indicated that Salman Khan was initially considered a target by the accused. After reaching Mumbai, they allegedly conducted reconnaissance at his residence but encountered a strong security presence. The suspects reportedly abandoned that plan before turning their attention to Tiger Shroff. This account remains part of the ongoing investigation, and the alleged sequence of events is being examined by police.

Salman has had heightened security arrangements since the firing incident outside his residence in 2024. The security measures surrounding the actor have included police deployment and protection during his movements. Investigators are examining whether the accused changed their plans after assessing the security around different celebrities’ homes. They are also attempting to establish how the suspects obtained information about the actors and their routines.

How did Tiger Shroff allegedly become the target?

According to reports citing investigators, information about Tiger’s routine may have played a role in the alleged plan. The suspects reportedly learnt through fan posts and Instagram pages that the actor regularly visited a football ground in Juhu on Sundays. An auto-rickshaw driver allegedly also told them about the actor’s football visits. The accused reportedly went to the ground on October 11, but Tiger was not there. They allegedly returned on October 18, when shots were fired at the actor’s car at around 7 pm.

Police are investigating whether the suspects monitored the location and assessed the security around it before the shooting. The alleged sequence has become a key part of the inquiry into how Tiger was selected and whether the earlier reconnaissance of celebrity residences was connected to the attack.

What has the investigation revealed about the alleged weapons network?

The probe has also led police to examine an alleged network responsible for procuring firearms, transporting them to Mumbai and providing assistance to the accused. According to statements attributed to Deputy Commissioner of Police Raj Tilak Roshan, investigators used technical analysis and interrogation to identify additional suspects. Police have alleged that two men travelled to Amritsar to procure firearms, which were subsequently transported to Mumbai by two women.

Another suspect is alleged to have stayed in Mumbai with the shooters and provided local and logistical assistance. Investigators are also examining the alleged role of Anil Pandit, described in reports as a US-based gangster and an associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The allegations against the suspects, including their individual roles and any links between them, remain subject to the ongoing investigation. Police are continuing to trace the alleged weapons supply chain, establish the sequence of events leading to the firing and determine whether other people were involved.

The investigation is now examining both the alleged reconnaissance of Bollywood celebrities’ homes and the events that preceded the attack on Tiger Shroff’s car. Whether any of the other actors were specifically identified as intended targets remains a key question for investigators.

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