After Sanju: Sanjay Dutt's biopic, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen romancing with Vaani Kapoor in the upcoming movie Shamshera. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter to share the release date of Shamshera. Helmed by Karan Malhotra, Shamshera will hit the theatres on July 31, 2020.

Ranbir Kapoor after Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju will now make his fans go crazy with his upcoming movie Shamshera. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter account to share the release date of Ranbir Kapoor starrer Shamshera opposite Shuddh Desi Romance actor Vaani Kapoor. The movie will also star Sanjay Dutt. Helmed by Karan Malhotra, the movie will hit the theatres on July 31, 2020. Produced by Aditya Chopra, Shamshera actors will kick-start the shooting by the end of 2018 and will wrap in 2019.

Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt… #Shamshera release date finalised: 31 July 2020… Costars Vaani Kapoor… Produced by Aditya Chopra… Directed by Karan Malhotra… Starts 2018-end… Shooting will wrap by mid-2019. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 4, 2018

ALSO READ: This throwback video of Shahrukh Khan talking about Sanjay Dutt will melt your heart

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More