Ranbir Kapoor Viral Video: ‘Bahut Bol Raha Hai Tu’ — Why Did The Actor Snap At A Paparazzo?

Ranbir Kapoor has managed to grab the spotlight recently after having an encounter with a paparazzi during an outing in Mumbai. Ranbir Kapoor was seen out on an outing in Mumbai along with his wife Alia Bhatt, co-star Vicky Kaushal, and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Bahut Bol Raha Hai Tu’ Moment

The group took a halt for posing to paparazzi outside a restaurant. The three of Ranbir, Alia, and Vicky posited together along with Sanjay Leela Bhansali also making a part of it. While the group was about to move from there, one photographer kept calling Ranbir and asked him to posited once again with Alia and Vicky.

In reply to that, Ranbir turned back and said, “Bahut bol raha hai tu ha.”

Alia Bhatt And Vicky Kaushal Were With Ranbir

For the event, Ranbir wore an olive-green kurta along with black jeans, while Alia wore a neon green dress. Vicky maintained his casual look by wearing a white shirt along with black pants. This was a time when the three were coming after having a hectic week. Alia and Vicky also participated in the show by walking the ramp designed by Manish Malhotra.

Currently, the trio is working together in Love & War by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

What Is Ranbir Kapoor’s Love & War?

Love & War is the upcoming period romance & war drama by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal are starring in this movie. It is unknown as of now what the exact storyline of the movie will be. It seems that there will be a complex relationship between the characters of the movie in a war setting.

This movie features Ranbir in one of his biggest upcoming projects and has been quite intriguing due to the trio in Bhansali’s ambitious project.

Ranbir Kapoor Has A Packed Line-Up

In addition to this, Ranbir is gearing up for the release of Part 1 of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, which is due out during Diwali 2026. In the much-awaited film, the actor plays the role of Lord Ram while Sai Pallavi and Yash are seen as Sita and Ravana, respectively.

On the other hand, the promotions for Ramayana have already kicked off, but, for now, what has captured everyone’s attention on social media is the short conversation that Ranbir had with the paparazzi titled “Bahut bol raha hai tu.”

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