For all the Ranbir Kapoor fans! Good news is in town! After starring in Sanju and winning hearts of many with his versatile acting and his good looks, Ranbir Kapoor is all set to star with Vaani Kapoor in a dacoit drama movie Shamshera. As per reports, the duo will be shaking their leg to a hot romantic single. On the other hand, Vaani Kapoor who will be next seen in Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff starrer War, will be sharing the screen space with Ranbir Kapoor for the very first time. Before that Vaani has worked with Ranveer Singh in Befikre, and now is gearing up for her multilingual release WAR, the movie is set to be a blockbuster.

According to reports, a source close to the cast has revealed that the makers might be working on a tight budget but Aditya Chopra doesn’t compromise on holding back on money when it is due. Apparently, the dance number will be authentic yet traditional as the movie is based on dacoit drama of the 1800s. The song is set to portray sensuousness and combine different sets of dancing from folklore to classical dance, the song is said to be grand, in short. The song will be choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant or Ganesh Acharya or Saroj Khan. The makers haven’t decided on the name yet and the news is still under wraps.

Furthermore, the report stated that Yash Raj Films is tight-lipped about the details. Vaani Kapoor is an excellent dancer and so is Ranbir Kapoor and we are sure, fans would love to see their chemistry on screen. The hot dance number is set to be an earthy classing song which will show Vaani Kapoor trying her hand at kathak. Right now, the actress is taking professional classical dancing classes and will play the role of mujrewala in Shamshera. The song is set to be very important for the movie as it will give a backdrop to the story and make the plot move furthermore. It revolves around Vaani Kapoor a village artist falling in love with a man on a mission fighting for his country.

The movie is set to release on July 20, 2020. Check out Vaani Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor best songs here:

