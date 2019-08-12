Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor who is known for his chivalry attitude towards his admirers has once again won the hearts of his fans with his courteous gesture. Various photographs are surfacing on the social media where the actor can be seen waving, smiling and blew kisses at his fans.

Bollywood actor Ranbir who is the heartthrob of several girls known exactly who to spread his charm among his fans. From his courteous gestures to stay humble while interacting with his fans, Ranbir Kapoor is one Bollywood actor who has always left his fans impressed with his style of dealing with fans. Recently, Ranbir Kapoor was spotted in Mumbai on Sunday evening. Like, as usual, paparazzi snapped him endlessly.

In return, the actor treated them generously. He smiled, waved, blew kisses and posed for selfies. One woman fan can be seen shouting his name and rooting for the actor to turn over and wave once. Not to disappoint his fans’ request Ranbir Kapoor turned te and flashed his charming smile.

Various photographs are surfacing on the Internet where he can be seen waving and smiling at his fans. He kept his style statement simple yet casual.

On the professional front, Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Rajkummar Hirani’ Sanju. The film also features Vicky Kaushal, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Paresh Rawal in the main roles. Actor will be next seen in the Ayan Mukerji’s film, Brahmastra.

Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film also features Alia Bhatt in the lead role. Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni have also being featured in the pivotal roles. Film was earlier slated to release but the maker postponed the release. Besides this, Ranbir Kapoor has also come on board of Luv Ranjan’s next, co-starred Ajay Devgn in the lead role.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App