LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Ranbir Kapoor’s Love & War First Look Is Out, And That Blood-Soaked Arm Has Everyone Talking

Ranbir Kapoor’s Love & War First Look Is Out, And That Blood-Soaked Arm Has Everyone Talking

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War has unveiled Ranbir Kapoor’s first look, offering a glimpse of the actor in a blue car with a blood-covered arm and intensifying curiosity around the highly anticipated period drama.

Love & War: Check The Poster Here
Love & War: Check The Poster Here

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Thu 2026-09-24 14:39 IST

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-awaited Love & War has finally offered audiences its first official glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor. Unveiled on Thursday, the striking poster shows the actor seated inside a vintage blue convertible, dressed in a retro-inspired outfit and sporting slicked-back hair, a pencil moustache and round sunglasses.

However, it is the actor’s bruised and bloodied left arm resting outside the car that immediately draws attention. The image offers no direct explanation but hints at the conflict and intensity surrounding the period romantic drama. Sharing the poster, the makers wrote, “Woh rutba, woh raub, woh junoon!” The film’s release date was also reaffirmed as January 21, 2027.

You Might Be Interested In

Love & War: Check The Poster Here

Love & War Brings Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt And Vicky Kaushal Together

Directed and produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Love & War stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles. The film has been described as an epic romantic drama set against the backdrop of war, although the makers have kept the central plot and character details largely under wraps.

Reports suggest that Ranbir and Vicky play Indian Air Force officers whose lives become intertwined with Alia’s character. The film is expected to combine romance, personal conflict and large-scale wartime sequences, while retaining Bhansali’s signature visual grandeur.

Shoot Wraps After Nearly Two Years Of Production

The first look comes shortly after Love & War wrapped principal photography after multiple schedule changes and delays. The film reportedly began shooting in November 2024, with the team marking the wrap with an emotional farewell.

Bhansali is now overseeing post-production, although reports have also indicated that portions of the war sequences were revisited for additional filming.

Ranbir Kapoor And Sanjay Leela Bhansali Reunite After Saawariya

Love & War marks Ranbir’s reunion with Bhansali nearly two decades after Saawariya (2007), which also marked the actor’s Bollywood debut. Alia previously collaborated with the filmmaker on Gangubai Kathiawadi, while the film marks Vicky’s first project with Bhansali.

The film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on January 21, 2027.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Ranbir Kapoor’s Love & War First Look Is Out, And That Blood-Soaked Arm Has Everyone Talking

RELATED News

From Thakur Killing Gabbar In Sholay To “How’s The Josh?” In Uri — 5 Iconic Bollywood Scenes That Almost Didn’t Make It To The Screen

KBC 18: Why Amitabh Bachchan Suddenly Became Emotional After Hearing This Contestant’s Story — What He Said Next

Shah Rukh Khan’s Wealth Falls By Rs 2,490 Crore In One Year — But Who Is India’s Richest Actor Now?

Why Did Aadar Jain And Alekha Advani Register Their Marriage 1.5 Years After Their Wedding? Actor Has A Funny Answer

The Paradise Movie Review: Nani’s Best Effort Deserves A Better Story? Here’s What Works And What Doesn’t

LATEST NEWS

“No UPI Day” On October 2: Why Are Traders Protesting? Will Shops Stop Accepting UPI Payments? Here’s What Customers Should Know

XLRI’s Metamorphose 2026 to Bring CHROs and People Leaders to Udaipur to Shape the Future of Work

Carlos Alcaraz on Real Madrid: ‘They Can Do Better’ — Tennis Star Reacts to Poor Start

What Rajasthan’s New Traffic Tech Means for Every Driver

IGT India Gold Trading LLP Expands Its Presence with New Alibag Branch

From Building Resorts to Building Reasons to Travel: Vikram Lalvani Honoured for Industry Achievement in Indian Hospitality by HURUN

Maryam Faisal Viral MMS: Pakistan TikTok Star’s Leaked Video Shows Her In Compromising Position, All You Need To Know

Shubh Sharma: Reimagining Hospitality Through Distinctive Experiences and Bold F&B Concepts

Ranbir Kapoor’s Love & War First Look Is Out, And That Blood-Soaked Arm Has Everyone Talking

Vadodara Based Parul University Brought Cardiac Survivors Together on the Occasion of World Heart Day to Celebrate Life Beyond Treatment

Ranbir Kapoor’s Love & War First Look Is Out, And That Blood-Soaked Arm Has Everyone Talking

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ranbir Kapoor’s Love & War First Look Is Out, And That Blood-Soaked Arm Has Everyone Talking

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ranbir Kapoor’s Love & War First Look Is Out, And That Blood-Soaked Arm Has Everyone Talking
Ranbir Kapoor’s Love & War First Look Is Out, And That Blood-Soaked Arm Has Everyone Talking
Ranbir Kapoor’s Love & War First Look Is Out, And That Blood-Soaked Arm Has Everyone Talking
Ranbir Kapoor’s Love & War First Look Is Out, And That Blood-Soaked Arm Has Everyone Talking
Ranbir Kapoor’s Love & War First Look Is Out, And That Blood-Soaked Arm Has Everyone Talking

QUICK LINKS