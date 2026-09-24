Ranbir Kapoor’s Love & War First Look Is Out, And That Blood-Soaked Arm Has Everyone Talking

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-awaited Love & War has finally offered audiences its first official glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor. Unveiled on Thursday, the striking poster shows the actor seated inside a vintage blue convertible, dressed in a retro-inspired outfit and sporting slicked-back hair, a pencil moustache and round sunglasses.

However, it is the actor’s bruised and bloodied left arm resting outside the car that immediately draws attention. The image offers no direct explanation but hints at the conflict and intensity surrounding the period romantic drama. Sharing the poster, the makers wrote, “Woh rutba, woh raub, woh junoon!” The film’s release date was also reaffirmed as January 21, 2027.

Love & War: Check The Poster Here

Love & War Brings Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt And Vicky Kaushal Together

Directed and produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Love & War stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles. The film has been described as an epic romantic drama set against the backdrop of war, although the makers have kept the central plot and character details largely under wraps.

Reports suggest that Ranbir and Vicky play Indian Air Force officers whose lives become intertwined with Alia’s character. The film is expected to combine romance, personal conflict and large-scale wartime sequences, while retaining Bhansali’s signature visual grandeur.

Shoot Wraps After Nearly Two Years Of Production

The first look comes shortly after Love & War wrapped principal photography after multiple schedule changes and delays. The film reportedly began shooting in November 2024, with the team marking the wrap with an emotional farewell.

Bhansali is now overseeing post-production, although reports have also indicated that portions of the war sequences were revisited for additional filming.

Ranbir Kapoor And Sanjay Leela Bhansali Reunite After Saawariya

Love & War marks Ranbir’s reunion with Bhansali nearly two decades after Saawariya (2007), which also marked the actor’s Bollywood debut. Alia previously collaborated with the filmmaker on Gangubai Kathiawadi, while the film marks Vicky’s first project with Bhansali.

The film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on January 21, 2027.