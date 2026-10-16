Ranbir Kapoor’s Pune Luxury Flat Fetches Rs 4.63 Lakh Rent A Month; Here’s What His Trump Towers Deal Includes

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor has leased his luxury apartment in Pune’s Trump Towers for a starting monthly rent of Rs 4.63 lakh, according to a newly registered property agreement. The three-year deal covers a sprawling 6,094-square-foot residence in Kalyani Nagar, making it another notable transaction in the actor’s real estate portfolio.

The apartment is on the 10th floor of Trump Towers and comes with three car parking spaces. According to the registered agreement, the monthly licence fee will increase annually, with the total amount payable over the three years exceeding Rs 1.75 crore.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Trump Towers Apartment: Rent, Deposit And Lease Details

The agreement reportedly runs from September 20, 2026, to September 19, 2029. The starting monthly rent of Rs 4,63,050 is subject to a 5% annual increase. Over the full 36-month period, the total licence fee is expected to amount to Rs 1.75 crore.

The agreement also includes an interest-free security deposit of Rs 27.78 lakh and a 12-month lock-in period. The licensor will pay the property’s maintenance charges, while the tenant will be responsible for electricity, telephone, and internet expenses.

Inside Ranbir Kapoor’s Luxury Pune Property

Located in Kalyani Nagar, Trump Towers Pune is a luxury residential development known for its glass-fronted twin towers and expansive apartments. Ranbir’s residence spans 6,094 square feet and includes furniture, fixtures and fittings, along with three parking spaces.

The property had also featured in a previous rental deal. In September 2023, reports said Ranbir had leased the same apartment for an initial monthly rent of Rs 4 lakh under a three-year agreement, with scheduled increases in the following years. The latest agreement starts at a higher monthly amount.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Real Estate Investment

The latest lease highlights how luxury residential properties can generate recurring income for celebrity owners. Rather than selling the Pune apartment, Ranbir has leased it under a fixed-term agreement, with the rental amount set to rise annually.

The reported figures are based on details of the registered leave-and-licence agreement. The transaction concerns the Pune property and does not indicate a change in ownership.