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Home > Entertainment News > Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana Has No OTT Deal Yet? Dil Raju’s Statement Raises Questions After JioHotstar Announcement

Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana Has No OTT Deal Yet? Dil Raju’s Statement Raises Questions After JioHotstar Announcement

Dil Raju says the makers of Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana have not sold its OTT or satellite rights. However, Prime Focus Studios had earlier announced a pay-per-view partnership with JioHotstar, leaving questions about the film's eventual digital release.

Ranbir Kapoor and Yash in Ramayana, Image Credits- YouTube
Ranbir Kapoor and Yash in Ramayana, Image Credits- YouTube

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Sun 2026-11-15 17:05 IST

Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana may have crossed the Rs 1,000-crore mark worldwide, but its digital release plans have raised questions after producer-distributor Dil Raju said the makers have not sold the film’s OTT or satellite rights yet. His statement has drawn attention because Prime Focus Studios had announced a partnership with JioHotstar for a pay-per-view release after the film’s theatrical run.

Speaking at a press conference in Hyderabad, Dil Raju, who is handling the film’s distribution in the Telugu states, said the makers had chosen not to finalise the usual digital and television deals before the theatrical release. Explaining the decision, he said audiences would have to watch the film in cinemas for now. According to Raju, the makers can decide when to make it available on OTT later, depending on the film and the producer.

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What Was Announced About Ramayana’s JioHotstar Release?

On October 22, Prime Focus Studios officially announced a partnership with JioHotstar to bring Ramayana: Part One to viewers across India through a pay-per-view digital release after its exclusive theatrical window. The announcement was also published on the film’s official website on November 1. It stated that viewers would be able to rent the film on demand through JioHotstar after its cinema run. However, neither the release date nor the rental price had been announced.

This is where the distinction matters. A pay-per-view arrangement allows viewers to pay separately to watch a particular title, rather than necessarily accessing it as part of a regular streaming subscription. The announcement confirms a digital distribution plan involving JioHotstar, but it does not publicly disclose the commercial terms or establish that a conventional OTT rights sale has been completed. Dil Raju’s remarks, meanwhile, indicate that the makers have not sold the film’s OTT and satellite rights in the usual manner. The precise contractual arrangement behind the JioHotstar partnership has not been publicly explained in the announcements available so far.

Dil Raju Predicts Rs 2,000 Crore Worldwide Collection For Ramayana

Apart from the digital release, Raju also shared his expectations for the film’s box-office performance. He predicted that Ramayana could earn between Rs 1,800 crore and Rs 2,000 crore worldwide by the end of its theatrical run.

He also expects the Telugu version to cross Rs 100 crore in the Telugu states. Raju said the film’s performance had been extraordinary and suggested that a release in China and other markets could push its worldwide earnings further. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Part One features Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The film also stars Ravi Dubey as Lakshman and Sunny Deol as Hanuman.

Dil Raju Reacts To Criticism Of Sai Pallavi’s Sita

Raju also addressed criticism surrounding the portrayal of Sita in the film. Sai Pallavi’s character has been presented as a warrior who steps up to fight when required, a creative interpretation that has drawn questions from some viewers over its connection with the traditional accounts of the epic.

The distributor said he had initially been unsure how the makers would hold audiences’ attention with a story that people already knew. However, he said watching the film at a preview theatre changed his opinion. Raju argued that the film should be viewed as cinema and said its box-office performance showed that audiences were responding positively to it.

For now, Ramayana continues its theatrical run. While the JioHotstar announcement points to a pay-per-view release after its cinema window, the makers have yet to announce when viewers will be able to rent the film or how much it will cost.

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Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana Has No OTT Deal Yet? Dil Raju’s Statement Raises Questions After JioHotstar Announcement
Tags: Bollywood newsDil RajuJioHotstarNitesh TiwariOTT Releaseramayanaranbir kapoorsai pallavi

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Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana Has No OTT Deal Yet? Dil Raju’s Statement Raises Questions After JioHotstar Announcement

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Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana Has No OTT Deal Yet? Dil Raju’s Statement Raises Questions After JioHotstar Announcement
Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana Has No OTT Deal Yet? Dil Raju’s Statement Raises Questions After JioHotstar Announcement
Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana Has No OTT Deal Yet? Dil Raju’s Statement Raises Questions After JioHotstar Announcement
Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana Has No OTT Deal Yet? Dil Raju’s Statement Raises Questions After JioHotstar Announcement
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