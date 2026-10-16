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Home > Entertainment News > Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana: Part 1 Eyes Record Opening With 300 Paid Preview Shows; Here’s What We Know

Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana: Part 1 Eyes Record Opening With 300 Paid Preview Shows; Here’s What We Know

Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana: Part 1 could hold 300 paid preview shows on November 4, according to a report. The film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on November 5.

Ranbir Kapoor (Image: X)
Ranbir Kapoor (Image: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Fri 2026-10-16 22:12 IST

Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana: Part 1 could begin its box office journey with around 300 paid preview shows on November 4, a day before its scheduled theatrical release. According to a report by The Free Press Journal, the makers are planning the early screenings for the highly anticipated mythological epic, which stars Ranbir as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. However, the reported number of preview shows has not been officially confirmed by the filmmakers. 

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, the film is scheduled to release worldwide in theatres on November 5, 2026. If the reported paid previews go ahead, they could give the film an early start at the box office, with ticket sales from the advance screenings adding to its opening-day collections. 

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Ramayana: Part 1 Paid Previews Reportedly Planned For November 4

According to The Free Press Journal, the film is expected to have 300 prepaid preview shows on November 4. The report notes that paid previews have become an important part of the opening strategy for major theatrical releases, allowing audiences to watch a film before its official release date.

The report quoted a trade source as saying that preview screenings have contributed significantly to the box office collections of big-ticket films in recent years. The source also suggested that Ramayana could challenge existing records if the screenings generate the expected response. These are trade expectations, however, and the film’s actual preview collections will depend on ticket sales and the final screening plan. 

When Will Ramayana: Part 1 Release In Theatres?

The makers have confirmed November 5, 2026, as the worldwide theatrical release date for Ramayana: Part 1. Advance bookings are scheduled to open on Dussehra, October 20. The film will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, and will also be available in IMAX and other premium formats. 

The release plan follows earlier reports about the possibility of preview shows ahead of the main theatrical opening. While reports have discussed screenings on November 4, the makers have yet to publicly confirm the reported plan for 300 shows. 

Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana: Part 1 Cast And Story

The film is the first instalment of a planned two-part adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayana. Alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, the ensemble cast includes Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. The second instalment is scheduled for release in 2027. 

With a large-scale production, a prominent cast and a release timed ahead of Diwali, Ramayana: Part 1 is gearing up for one of the year’s major theatrical openings. Whether the reported 300 paid preview shows translate into a record-breaking start will become clearer once the screenings are confirmed and ticket sales begin.

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Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana: Part 1 Eyes Record Opening With 300 Paid Preview Shows; Here’s What We Know
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Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana: Part 1 Eyes Record Opening With 300 Paid Preview Shows; Here’s What We Know

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Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana: Part 1 Eyes Record Opening With 300 Paid Preview Shows; Here’s What We Know

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Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana: Part 1 Eyes Record Opening With 300 Paid Preview Shows; Here’s What We Know
Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana: Part 1 Eyes Record Opening With 300 Paid Preview Shows; Here’s What We Know
Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana: Part 1 Eyes Record Opening With 300 Paid Preview Shows; Here’s What We Know
Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana: Part 1 Eyes Record Opening With 300 Paid Preview Shows; Here’s What We Know
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