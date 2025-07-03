Live Tv
Home > Entertainment > Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana Teaser Draws Mixed Reviews, Stirring Divinty And Debate

Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana Teaser Draws Mixed Reviews, Stirring Divinty And Debate

Ranbir Kapoor’s portrayal of Lord Rama in Ramayana has received widespread praise. Reviews highlight the film’s stunning visuals, emotional depth, and powerful performances. Kapoor’s calm yet intense portrayal adds gravitas to the epic, making it a standout adaptation of the timeless classic.

Ramayana Review
Ramayana Review

Published By: Reha Vohra
Last Updated: July 3, 2025 14:45:54 IST

The Ramay

ana teaser has swept through the internet like a quiet storm equal parts reverence and restlessness. For some, it was a sacred unveiling; for others, a vision that left room for doubt. Still, it spoke loudly to all.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana First Look Fan Reviews

Social media brimmed with emotion. Many found it transcendent “a visual pilgrimage,” one called it, praising its “divine aura.”

The pairing of Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi drew particular admiration. Viewers described them as “majestic” and “spiritually radiant,” their screen presence likened to myth itself. The teaser alone gives goosebumps. This isn’t just cinema reverence in motion,” , summing up the collective hush it left behind.

Whether it’s loved or dissected, one truth remains: Ramayana has struck a chord stirs deep emotions—admired by some, questioned by others. One look is enough to awaken something old within us. Its impact lingers, timeless and powerful. Now, with eyes from every corner of the world watching, the story continues to unfold, echoing across generations in ways both new and familiar.

Also Read- Ramayana First Look: From Yash To Sai Pallavi, These Actors Are Making Their Bollywood Debuts With Ranbir kapoor-Starrer

