Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana Teaser Draws Mixed Reviews, Stirring Divinty And Debate

The Ramayana



ana teaser has swept through the internet like a quiet storm equal parts reverence and restlessness. For some, it was a sacred unveiling; for others, a vision that left room for doubt. Still, it spoke loudly to all.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana First Look Fan Reviews

Social media brimmed with emotion. Many found it transcendent “a visual pilgrimage,” one called it, praising its “divine aura.”

The pairing of Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi drew particular admiration. Viewers described them as “majestic” and “spiritually radiant,” their screen presence likened to myth itself. The teaser alone gives goosebumps. This isn’t just cinema reverence in motion,” , summing up the collective hush it left behind.

The first look at the “Ramayana” movie is huge. It’s more than a film; it’s an experience filled with emotion. The visuals are stunning, showing a grand retelling of this old story. This hints at a new way to feel its deep meaning.#Ramayana #RanbirKapoor #SaiPallavi #Yash pic.twitter.com/NxnPjKOydr — Harshil (@Hersheys_) July 2, 2025

The MOST BEAUTIFUL Title Card I Have Ever Seen 😭🔥 #Ramayana pic.twitter.com/pQGs0n5gpJ — Kshamik (@Kshamik4) July 3, 2025

Give any Role to #RanbirKapoor and he is gonna Nail it with Perfection 🔥🔥🔥 The GREATEST LIVING LEGEND ACTOR OF INDIAN CINEMA CURRENTLY 🙏🏻#Ramayana pic.twitter.com/4Trjk0uztS — CineHub (@Its_CineHub) July 3, 2025

Whether it’s loved or dissected, one truth remains: Ramayana has struck a chord stirs deep emotions—admired by some, questioned by others. One look is enough to awaken something old within us. Its impact lingers, timeless and powerful. Now, with eyes from every corner of the world watching, the story continues to unfold, echoing across generations in ways both new and familiar.

