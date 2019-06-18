Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film Brahmastra with his beau Alia Bhatt. Reports reveal that recently Karan Johar has requested Shamshera's producer Aditya Chopra for additional dates for his film Brahmastra. Read the entire reason below–

Bollywood actor Ranbir Singh is among the most talented actors of the industry who leaves no chance impressing fans with his versatile acting skills. Rather it is playing the role of Sanjay Dutt in his biopic or the character of Ayaan Sharma in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, the actor has done justice to all his roles. But now it seems that the currently the actor doesn’t have many films in his kitty. Currently, the actor is shooting for his upcoming film Brahmastra after which the actor will then appear in Yash Raj Film’s Shamshera.

Brahmastra is a fantasy romantic film which is directed by Ayan Mukerji and features Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles. Whereas Shamshera is a drama film which is directed by Karan Malhotra and features Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles.

Both Brahmastra and Shamshera are big projects which will take a lot of time. Reports reveal that the shoot of Brahmastra is not finished yet and Karan Johar has requested the producer of Shamshera, Aditya Chopra for extended dates. Reports also revealed that the producer has agreed upon to the proposal.

The shoot of Shamshera will now begin after Brahmastra’s schedule wraps up. Shamshera was supposed to hit the silver screens on July 30 next year but due to the extended dates of Brahmastra, Shamshera will now complete in 2021. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the delay.

