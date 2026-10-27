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Home > Entertainment News > Randeep Hooda Calls John Cena ‘A Much Better Actor’ Than People Think, Reveals What He Learned Working With Him

Randeep Hooda Calls John Cena ‘A Much Better Actor’ Than People Think, Reveals What He Learned Working With Him

Randeep Hooda praises John Cena’s acting, calling him a much better actor than people think. The two stars recently shared screen space in Matchbox: The Movie.

Randeep Hooda Calls John Cena ‘A Much Better Actor’ Than People Think
Randeep Hooda Calls John Cena ‘A Much Better Actor’ Than People Think

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Tue 2026-10-27 14:49 IST

Randeep Hooda on John Cena: Actor Randeep Hooda has praised Hollywood star John Cena’s acting abilities, saying he is a much better actor than people give him credit for. The two actors shared screen space in Matchbox: The Movie, an action-comedy directed by Sam Hargrave that brings together an ensemble cast for a globe-trotting mission.

Hooda’s comments spotlight Cena’s work beyond his celebrated career in professional wrestling. While Cena became a global name through WWE, he has steadily expanded his filmography with roles across action, comedy and superhero projects. 

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Randeep Hooda And John Cena Worked Together In Matchbox: The Movie

Hooda and Cena appeared together in Matchbox: The Movie, inspired by Mattel’s popular Matchbox toy-car brand. Directed by Sam Hargrave, the film follows Sean, played by Cena, an undercover CIA agent whose secret identity draws his childhood friends into a dangerous international mission after a nuclear warhead goes missing.

Hooda plays Mustafa in the film, reuniting with Hargrave after their earlier collaboration on Extraction. The cast also includes Jessica Biel, Sam Richardson, Teyonah Parris, Arturo Castro and Danai Gurira. The film premiered on Apple TV on October 9, 2026. 

John Cena’s Journey From WWE To Hollywood

Cena built his reputation as one of WWE’s biggest stars before establishing himself in Hollywood. His film credits include The Suicide Squad, Fast X, Blockers and Heads of State, showcasing his work across action and comedy. His performance as Peacemaker also brought him wider recognition as a screen actor. 

For Hooda, working with Cena offered an opportunity to experience the Hollywood star beyond his public persona. In a previous tribute, Hooda described Cena as disciplined, grounded and generous, praising the hard work and humility behind his success. 

Hooda’s latest praise adds to the conversation around Cena’s evolution from a professional wrestling icon to an established film performer.

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Randeep Hooda Calls John Cena ‘A Much Better Actor’ Than People Think, Reveals What He Learned Working With Him
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Randeep Hooda Calls John Cena ‘A Much Better Actor’ Than People Think, Reveals What He Learned Working With Him

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Randeep Hooda Calls John Cena ‘A Much Better Actor’ Than People Think, Reveals What He Learned Working With Him
Randeep Hooda Calls John Cena ‘A Much Better Actor’ Than People Think, Reveals What He Learned Working With Him
Randeep Hooda Calls John Cena ‘A Much Better Actor’ Than People Think, Reveals What He Learned Working With Him
Randeep Hooda Calls John Cena ‘A Much Better Actor’ Than People Think, Reveals What He Learned Working With Him
Randeep Hooda Calls John Cena ‘A Much Better Actor’ Than People Think, Reveals What He Learned Working With Him

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