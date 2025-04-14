Home
Monday, April 14, 2025
Randeep Hooda Finally Reveals Why He Called Kangana Ranaut An ‘Occasional Actor’ While Extending His Support To Alia Bhatt

When asked about his current bond with Kangana, Randeep clarified that their relationship is cordial but distant.

Randeep Hooda Finally Reveals Why He Called Kangana Ranaut An ‘Occasional Actor’ While Extending His Support To Alia Bhatt

Randeep Hooda with Alia Bhatt and Kangana Ranaut


Randeep Hooda is earning acclaim for his powerful portrayal of the antagonist Ranatunga in the action-drama Jaat. In an interview , the actor addressed his past comments about Kangana Ranaut, particularly a viral tweet from 2019 where he seemingly criticized her while supporting Alia Bhatt.

When asked about his current bond with Kangana, Randeep clarified that their relationship is cordial but distant. The duo has collaborated on a few projects, but Hooda emphasized they aren’t particularly close friends. “We do talk now and then,” he noted, but they don’t share a deep connection.

Clarifying the Controversial Tweet from 2019

In 2019, Kangana had publicly labeled Alia Bhatt’s performance in Gully Boy as “mediocre.” Reacting to this, Randeep tweeted, without naming Kangana, “Dearest @aliaa08, I’m so glad you are not letting the opinions of very occasional actors and chronic victims affect you and your work.”

Fans widely interpreted this as a jab at Kangana.

In the latest interview, Randeep confirmed that his tweet was indeed directed at Kangana. He explained, “She was targeting Alia, and I felt the need to speak up. I’ve always had a soft spot for Alia, especially because of our film Highway.”

“Don’t Put Others Down to Elevate Yourself” – Randeep Hooda

Randeep elaborated on the reason behind the tweet, emphasizing that he disapproves of people belittling others for self-promotion. He said,
“I don’t believe in pulling others down to highlight your own achievements. I’ve faced unfair situations too, but I choose to maintain dignity instead of retaliating.”

He continued, “When I felt the comments were becoming too personal, I decided to respond. I believe Kangana is a talented actress, and such remarks don’t align with the grace her stature deserves.”

About the Film ‘Jaat’

Directed by Gopichand Malineni and jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory, Jaat features a star-studded cast including Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda, and Regina Cassandra.

The film also stars Saiyami Kher, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Zarina Wahab in pivotal roles.

Jaat opened to mixed reviews but has performed well at the box office, grossing over ₹50 crore worldwide.

Filed under

alia bhatt kangana ranaut randeep hooda

