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Home > Entertainment News > Randeep Hooda Joins Assam Flood Relief Efforts In Sivasagar, Serves Langar And Distributes Essential Supplies

Randeep Hooda Joins Assam Flood Relief Efforts In Sivasagar, Serves Langar And Distributes Essential Supplies

Randeep Hooda has stepped beyond the spotlight to support families affected by Assam’s devastating floods. The actor travelled to Sivasagar, where he joined Global Sikhs’ relief efforts, distributed ration kits, served langar to displaced families and urged people to contribute to humanitarian work.

Randeep Hooda (Photo: X)
Randeep Hooda (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Sun 2026-08-02 15:13 IST

Randeep Hooda has often used his public platform to speak about causes close to him, and on Saturday, the actor was on the ground in flood-hit Assam, lending his support to families facing one of the state’s worst humanitarian crises in recent weeks. Hooda travelled to Sivasagar to participate in a flood relief programme organised by Global Sikhs, distributing ration kits and essential supplies among affected families. He also visited the local Gurudwara Sahib and offered prayers for those impacted by the floods.

Randeep Hooda Serves Langar To Flood-Affected Families

The actor later joined volunteers at Sivasagar railway station, where displaced families have been taking shelter, and helped serve food through langar. Speaking during the relief operation, Hooda highlighted the need for immediate assistance, particularly food and everyday essentials. He also urged people to contribute in whatever way possible, stressing that humanitarian support should extend beyond Assam to communities facing crises elsewhere.

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The actor has been associated with Global Sikhs for several years. The organisation says its current Assam mission is focused on providing food, drinking water, hygiene kits and essential household supplies to vulnerable communities.

What Relief Supplies Are Being Distributed In Assam?

According to Hooda, relief teams have been assessing what affected families need most before distributing assistance. The focus includes ration and food supplies, mattresses, tarpaulins, toiletries and other basic household necessities. Global Sikhs has also said its volunteers are working with local authorities and community leaders to identify families who have not yet received adequate assistance.

Assam Flood Crisis: Why Relief Efforts Matter

The actor’s visit comes as Assam continues to deal with the devastating impact of floods, with Sivasagar among the districts badly affected. The crisis has displaced thousands and disrupted access to food, shelter and other essentials. The situation has prompted relief efforts from individuals, NGOs and public figures. Industrialist Gautam Adani has also contributed ₹11 crore to the Assam Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for flood relief and rehabilitation, according to reports.

For Hooda, the visit was less about celebrity presence and more about participating in the work on the ground, from distributing supplies to serving meals to families who have been forced from their homes.

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Randeep Hooda Joins Assam Flood Relief Efforts In Sivasagar, Serves Langar And Distributes Essential Supplies
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Randeep Hooda Joins Assam Flood Relief Efforts In Sivasagar, Serves Langar And Distributes Essential Supplies

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Randeep Hooda Joins Assam Flood Relief Efforts In Sivasagar, Serves Langar And Distributes Essential Supplies
Randeep Hooda Joins Assam Flood Relief Efforts In Sivasagar, Serves Langar And Distributes Essential Supplies
Randeep Hooda Joins Assam Flood Relief Efforts In Sivasagar, Serves Langar And Distributes Essential Supplies
Randeep Hooda Joins Assam Flood Relief Efforts In Sivasagar, Serves Langar And Distributes Essential Supplies

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