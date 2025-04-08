Randeep Hooda Opens Up About ‘Jaat’: “It’s Not Just A Community, It’s An Emotion” Ahead His Upcoming Movie

Jaat, directed by Gopichand Malineni, will be released in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil on April 10, 2025, bringing high-energy action and emotional depth to the big screen.

As the release date for the highly anticipated action film Jaat draws near, the star-studded cast, including Randeep Hooda, Viineet Kumar Siingh, and Sunny Deol, is preparing to take audiences on a thrilling ride. Directed by Gopichand Malineni, Jaat promises a high-octane mix of action and drama.

Randeep Hooda on His Role as Rana Tunga

Randeep Hooda, known for his intense performances, plays the antagonist, Rana Tunga, in Jaat. In an interview with ANI, Hooda explained the essence of the movie’s title. He shared, “In the movie, Jaat is not just a community, an agent, or an individual; it’s an emotion. Jat people are known for their patriotism, justice, action, truth, daring, soft hearts, anger, and love. I am a Jat myself, and when I first heard of the movie, I thought, why am I not playing a Jat role? But then I realized that Sunny Sir is doing the Jat role, and I am happy to be part of this film in the role of Rana Tunga.”

He added, “At the end of the day, the film glorifies the Jat community or emotion, and I’m grateful to be a part of it.”

Challenges and Returning to Action

Hooda also spoke about the challenges of returning to action roles after his knee surgery. He said, “If you lose more weight due to malnutrition, it impacts your health. But I didn’t do it on purpose; it was part of the role’s requirements. Despite the discomfort, working in Jaat was a huge relief. Coming back to action films, especially in a commercial film, was a great experience. I had a bit of pain, but I wanted to push through it, and I truly enjoyed myself.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Viineet Kumar Siingh Talks About Joining ‘Jaat’

Viineet Kumar Siingh, known for his roles in films like Chhaava and Superboys of Malegaon, expressed his excitement about joining the cast of Jaat. He said, “When I found out that Sunny sir was part of the film, I immediately agreed to do it. I didn’t even read the script at first; it was a no-brainer.”

Siingh also discussed the importance of audience reception, saying, “Cinema is made for the people, and when they like it, that’s the ultimate validation.”

Action-Packed Moments and Nostalgic References

The film’s trailer, released in March 2025, gave fans a taste of the action-packed sequences. In one iconic moment, Sunny Deol delivers his famous line, “Ye dhaai kilo ke haath ki taakat pura north dekh chuka hain, ab south dekhega” (The north has already seen the power of this two-and-half-kilo arm. Now, the south will see it), a nostalgic callback to his 1993 hit Damini.

Jaat, directed by Gopichand Malineni, will be released in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil on April 10, 2025, bringing high-energy action and emotional depth to the big screen.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: Ram Charan’s Wife Upasana Konidela Share Secret Of 13-Year Marriage Life: ‘Weekly Date Nights, Supports Me & Mutual Respect’