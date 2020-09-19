In the video, made by using face swap app, Randeep Hooda has mixed himself up with Chris Hemsworth and can be seen carrying Thor's hammer.

Piquing the interest of Marvel fans, actor Randeep Hooda on Saturday shared a hilarious video of some boys posing as the much-loved superheroes while the ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ theme score played in the backdrop.

The ‘Highway’ actor posted on Instagram a rib-tickling clip showcasing a group of six boys posing as Marvel superheroes with their armours. As the short clip starts, it shows a boy umping out as he holds a tire, while he holds it as the protective gear held by Captain America, following his lead comes to the other five boys posing as Spider-Man, Hawk-Eye, Antman, Wolverine and Thor.

The clip shows the boys posing aside a pond which is located amid a lush green forest. Hooda captioned the riotous clip with “two laughing and three clap emojis,” and he tagged the Avengers filmmakers and his ‘Extraction’ co-star Chris Hemsworth. The ‘Sarabjit’ actor added,”@therussobrothers @joeyjoeyrusso @anthonyrusso @chrishemsworth @samhargrave @battlecat_stunts_inc @danielstevens1 @dargan_fire @outthayr @aricosta.22 @tsigel @ptnewall.”With the post hitting the photo-sharing platform, it garnered more than 1 lakh views within 32 minutes of being posted.

Many of the fans also chimed into the comments section leaving laughing emoticons.

Randeep Hooda has been quite active on social media and has been updating his fans by sharing pictures and videos.

Earlier, the actor expressed gratitude as he returned to work after months-long hiatus and begun dubbing for action-thriller ‘Radhe.’The movie will see Salman Khan romancing Disha Patani. The flick also features Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda.’Radhe’ is co-produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Atul Agnihotri under the banners Salman Khan Films, Sohail Khan Productions and Reel Life Production.

