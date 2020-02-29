Randeep Rai who garnered a lot of fan following from his show Yeh Unn Dino Ki Baat hai shared a throwback picture of his first photo shoot. Have a look at his picture of 2012.

Randeep Rai shares a throwback picture of his first photoshoot: Randeep Rai garnered a lot of fan following from the show Yeh Unn Dino Ki Baat hai on Sony TV. People loved his acting and his onscreen character. He has a very loyal and loving fan following. Not only his onscreen looks but people also love his off-camera looks. In the show, Yeh Unn Dino Ki Baat Hai, a set of 90′ was shown in which a love story of the ’90s was seen. Thus to show Randeep as a 90’s guy makers made him have long hair, just like the young boys of ’90s. This was also one of the reasons other than his acting and skills that he was perfectly looking like a 90’s young men.

As of now Randeep is having a fresh look and has got a new hairstyle as the season one of the show has concluded. We are seeing him traveling to different places before he plans for another project. Recently, Rai has shared a glimpse of his first photoshoot of 2012 and he is looking stunning in the pictures. Randeep Rai is doing extremely well in his acting career, he also bagged an award in 2019 for Best Jodi with Ashi. He has even been nominated for Best Actor twice, 2018 and 2019. His onscreen chemistry with his actress was commendable.

The star has garnered a lot of fan following. He was first seen on the television in O Gujariya: Badlein Chal Duniya in 2014. Many girls for sure will be having a crush on him as he looks so handsome. His fans always stay very excited to see his updates on his social media handles.Stay tuned for more updates.

