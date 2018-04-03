Telugu period action drama Rangasthalam, which features Ram Charan and Samantha Akkineni in lead roles has minted Rs 102 crore worldwide. The film has been written and directed by ace filmmaker Sukumar and is backed by Y Naveen, Y Ravi Shankar and C V Mohan under the banner Mythri Movie Makers.

South star Ram Charan and Samantha Akkineni’s latest Telugu period action drama titled Rangasthalam has managed to mint Rs 102 crore worldwide in just four days of its release. Rangasthalam is going strong and minting a good amount overseas as well. If we have a look at the Box Office figures of international markets and especially in the USA and Australia. In the United States Rangasthalam premiered on Thursday and by Sunday, the Ram Charan starrer had grossed the $2 million mark at the US box office.

Film and trade expert Taran Adarsh tweeted, “It’s #Rangasthalam wave in USA… The Telugu film made a royal entry into the $ 2 million Club on Sun and is in no mood to slow down… While the final numbers will be updated later, what’s noteworthy is that it reached the magical figure in its opening weekend itself!(sic).”He further added, “This is HUGE… This is an EYE-OPENER… Telugu film #Rangasthalam is the SECOND BIGGEST *opening weekend grosser* [2018] in AUSTRALIA… Collects A$ 289,768 [₹ 1.45 cr] in its opening weekend… Top 5 list follows… @Rentrak (sic).”

The film has been written and directed by ace filmmaker Sukumar and is backed by Y Naveen, Y Ravi Shankar, and C V Mohan under the banner Mythri Movie Makers. The music for the film is composed by Devi Sri Prasad and Rangasthalam also features Anasuya Bharadwaj, Aadhi Pinisetty, Prakash Raj and Jagapati Babu among others in important roles. The film was officially launched by Chiranjeevi in February. The producers of Rangasthalam held a special event for the media on Monday in Hyderabad, in order to thank everyone for the support.

