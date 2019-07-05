Rangoli Chandel on Deepika Padukone: Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel lashes out Deepika Padukone, in a recent tweet rangoli tagged Deepika Padukone and said what kind of depression is this? these people do everything for publicity.

Actor Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel again makes in the news by passing comments on Actor Deepika Padukone dancing in a depression video. However, Rangoli from time to time targets various Bollywood celebrities and now this time it’s Deepika Padukone. Rangoli on twitter handle take on against Deepika Padukone and her foundation by tweeting:

What is this going on? Is this depression? these are the people who have problem with the word Mental but now they are the one dancing in depression foundation video, its all for publicity@TLLLFoundation 🤦🏻♀️

Earlier, Rangoli lashes out Taapsee Pannu by calling her Sasti copy ( cheap copy) to which Taapse gave a befitting reply by saying, she doesn’t want to get into the mudslinging and no time to spare on such things.

Yeh kya ho raha hai? Yeh depression hota hai, yeh woh log hain jinko word Mental se problem thi, magar depression vidoes pe baration ki tarah nach rahe hain, kya ghatiya wahiyat tarika hai depression ke naam pe publicity lene ka .. @TLLLFoundation 🤦🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/b5BDazQkTk — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) July 5, 2019

On Wednesday, after the release of Judgemental hai kya promo, Taapsee Pannu lauded the trailer, and wrote This is so cool!!!! Always had high expectations out of this one n this looks so worth it! #JudgementallHaiKya.”

But Kangana’s sister Rangoli didn’t got satisfied with her praise and tagged Taapsee in her tweet and wrote, Kuch log Kangana ko copy Kar ke he apni dukaan chalate hain, magar pls note, people in Bollywood industry never acknowledge Kangana’s work not even a mention of her name in praising the trailer, and Taapsee ji said Kangana needs a double filter and Taapsee Ji you need to stop being a Cheap copy (Sasti copy).

Kuch log Kangana ko copy kar ke he apni dukaan chalate hain, magar pls note, they never acknowledge her not even a mention of her name in praising the trailer, last I heard Taapsee ji said Kangana needs a double filter and Tapsee ji you need to stop being a sasti copy 🙏 https://t.co/5eRioUxPic — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) July 3, 2019

To which filmmaker Anurag Kashyap came to defend Taapsee and tweeted Come on Rangoli.. this is going too far. this is really really desperate. Having worked with both Kangana and Taapsee. he just didn’t get this ..praising the trailer means praising all aspect of it which includes Kangana too.

