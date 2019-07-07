Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangali Chandel has recently supported Kabir Singh director Sandeep Vanga for raising a valid question to a film critic regarding the rating of the film. Read the entire details below:

After slamming Taapsee Pannu for not praising Kangana Ranaut for her hard work, Rangali Chadel is back making headlines with a different story. This time, Rangoli has supported Kabir Singh’s director Sandeep Vanga for asking quite a relevant question from a film critic. A few hours back, Rangoli shared an Interview of Sandeep where he has been asked about the massive success and mixed responses of people regarding the film.

Ever since the film Kabir Singh has released, it has garnered a lot of criticism against the story of the film which is somewhat related to toxic masculinity and misogyny. In the interview, Sandeep counter-questioned the interviewer and asked why a film critic gave Kabir Singh only 2 stars, however, he rated more than 3 stars to other silly genre films.

To this, Rangoli supported the filmmaker and said that these film critics rate the film on a partial ground. They tend to give good stars to the films associated with big celebrities.

Take a look at Rangoli’s recent tweets:

Sandeep ji is asking a valid question if rolu polu Rajeev Masand ji can give 3.5 stars to equally successful, sexist and toxic film like Sanju then why is he giving 2 stars to Kabir? Why are they all out to get him?…(contd) https://t.co/taWchZDQfp — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) July 7, 2019

(Contd)…. Anupama ji is quick to bury that question under the carpet, but I know the answer, chatukars ko napotism gang ki sadiyon se chatne ki aadat hai, toh aab yeh auto mode pe hain, inhe pata baad mein chalta hai aur chaploosi pehle ho jati hai 😂! — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) July 7, 2019

Recently, Sandeep also reacted to all the criticism against the film. Sandeep revealed that it is not love if you can’t slap your girl. It seems that the man behind the film is unapologetic about everything which has been shown in the film. Kabir Singh clearly showcases that love is when a man has the rights to do everything the girl starting from touching to slapping without the consent of the girl.

Talking about the recent collections of the film, the film has earned Rs 218 crore in just 15 days and is expected to soon cross the mark of Rs 250 crore. By breaking the records of many big releases like Vicky Kaushal’s Uri and Salman Khan’s Bharat, the film is among the top grosser Hindi films of the year 2019. The film features Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani and is also counted amongst Shahid Kapoor’s career-best act.

#KabirSingh remains steady on [third] Fri… Should gather speed on [third] Sat and Sun… Will cross ₹ 225 cr today [Sat]… [Week 3] Fri 5.40 cr. Total: ₹ 218.60 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 6, 2019

