Rangoli Chandel shared an old shoot picture of hers in which she exactly looked like her sister Kangana Ranaut. Rangoli is highly active on Twitter but she never shared her pictures with the audience. Have a look at this rarely seen Rangoli.

Rabgoli Chandel who always remains in the hit list for her controversial statements and defensive statements for sister Kangana Ranaut. She also remained in controversy for taking a strong stand for the politicians and dig on the Bollywood stars. Rangoli also served as the manager to her sister and Bollywood queen Kangana Ranaut.

Rangoli Chandel has recently shared a picture on Twitter in which she totally looks like her sister Kangana Ranaut. It was an old shoot photo that will leave you in shock. rangoli also revealed that the Photo is older than the birth of her first kid. During this shoot, Kangana dressed her up and forced her to get clicked that way. It is interesting to see this picture because one can not identify her at once because she exactly looked like Kangana.

She said that she embarrassed to share the picture like that but many people were asking for the profile picture that is why she changed it. Well, everyone knows that some unforgettable incidents happened to Rangoli Chandel. But Rangoli never demotivates herself with that bad incident. She always stands up in a positive way and tried to live her life in the best way.

Getting lot of compliments for my profile picture, thanks friends, this is a photo shoot Kangana forced me to do before Prithu was born, she styled me also,I find these pictures embarrassing but posting as some of you requesting 🙈 pic.twitter.com/MRCk7odfQI — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 18, 2020

She never let people make her life hell or make her fell down. Not by the face, she made her presence by her strong point of view and her bold stands that she with bravery. Everyone should take a look at this adorable picture and grace this beautiful lady. For more such updates stay tuned to NewsX.

