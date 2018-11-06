Rani Chatterjee Instagram photo: On the occasion of Dhanteras, the Bhojpuri diva Rani Chatterjee uploaded a very beautiful post on her official Instagram page, in which the diva was seen wearing a very elegant red-purple saree. She completed the look with some spectacular silver jewellery.

Her wishes came on the day of Dhanteras, which comes ahead of Diwali

With silver jewellery, her red-purple saree looked next to perfect. The hottie is quite popular when it comes to social media, she has given many hits to the Bhojpuri Cinema and perhaps is also giving competition to some Bollywood item queens such as the ever-sensational Rakhi Sawant. Currently, Rani has as many as 162 followers on her official Instagram page.

The diva has been featured in more than 20 Bhojpuri films such as Main Rani Himmat Wali, Jodi NO 1, Real Indian Mother, Sakhi Ke Biyah.

Though there are many Bhojpuri stars such as Amrapali Dubey, Kanak Pandey, Poonam Dubey, Priyanka Pandit, Rani gives immense competition to all of them.

In the below picture, Rani’s complete outfit is visible. Her silver jewellery adds more beauty to the outfit, which has surely created a hell lot of buzz on social media.

