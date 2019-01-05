Rani Chatterjee hot videos: The stunning lady Rani Chatterjee is all set to entertain her huge fan following with the upcoming Bhojpuri project Chotki Thakurayin. Chatterjee recently took to her official Instagram handle to share her fun time on the sets of Chotki Thakurayin video featuring Anjana Singh.

Rani Chatterjee hot videos: From Sasura Bada Paisawala to Sakhi Ke Biyah, Rani Chatterjee’s mindblowing journey from her debut movie in 2004 till date is simply amazing. The stunning lady who is not only famous for her expression but her dancing skills too, is also a budding Internet sensation. With over 236k followers on social media, Rani Chatterjee never misses a chance of making her fans go gaga when it comes to sharing clips in which she is seen lip-syncing songs in different languages.

Recently, Rani Chatterjee gave a double surprise to her fans by giving them details about her upcoming project. Well, that was not it! The stunning lady who is hot and often found having fun in the pool or at the gym, took to her official Instagram handle to share her beautiful picture with another Bhojpuri bombshell Anjana Singh. The two were seen in all smiles as they enjoyed their tea break on the sets of Chotki Thakurayin. Decked in an Indian avatar with on the point makeup, Rani Chatterjee simply looks stunning while Anjana Singh is in her casual attire in the video that was shared on Rani Chatterjee’s account.

If you missed their sipping the tea video, take a look at it here:

