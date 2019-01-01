Talking about the picture shared by Rani Chatterjee 2 hours back they both are donning traditional outfits for the scene. In the photo, Rani has paired off her look with a yellow blouse and turquoise blue saree whereas Anjana has kept her outfit classy in green. The picture in a short span of time has garnered thousands of likes and the count seems unstoppable.

With their sensuous avatars and sexy latkas and jhatkas Bhojpuri divas Rani Chatterjee and Anajan Singh have once again taken social media by storm with their latest pictures from the sets of their upcoming film Chotki Thakurayin. Talking about the picture shared by Rani Chatterjee 2 hours back they both are donning traditional outfits for the scene. In the photo, Rani has paired off her look with a yellow blouse and turquoise blue saree whereas Anjana has kept her outfit classy in green. The picture in a short span of time has garnered thousands of likes and the count seems unstoppable.

On the professional front, Rani Chatterjee was last seen in Sakhi Ke Biyah opposite Sunil Sagar and will be next seen in Rani weds Raja with Ritesh Pandey. The movie is slated to release this year in January. Whereas Anjana Singh has already signed projects ahead of the year and will be seen in Nagraj, Sanki Daroga, and Badrinath. Well, this isn’t the first time that the duo will work together, they have earlier also shared the silver screens in the film Chor Machaye Shor which was the highest grossing movies of the year. Take a look at their picture from the sets of Chotki Thakurayin here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More