Rani Chatterjee hot photos: Bhojpuri duo Rani Chatterjee and Anjana Singh are all set to entertain their huge fan following with the upcoming movie Chotki Thakurayin. Rani Weds Raja star took to her official Instagram handle to share the twinning date look of both the diva who happily out to watch Ranveer Singh starrer Simmba.

Rani Chatterjee hot photos: Bhojpuri bombshell Rani Chatterjee is on cloud nine these days. The stunning lady is well aware of the fact that her audience simply loves and praises whatever she does. From posting her poolside photos to hilarious Tik Tok videos on Instagram, the Bhojpuri sensation is no less than any other Internet sensation who rules the photo-sharing account like a diva. Not just the sultry dance video or sexy photos, her workout videos to shed the extra pounds also motivates her fans to hit the gym.

The lady who has a good number of Bhojpuri blockbuster under her belt, took to her official Instagram handle to share her yet another sexy photo. This time her post was not about the pool or gym or airport, it was a movie date look. Chatterjee who is currently busy shooting for her upcoming movie Chotki Thakurayin, is often snapped having a gala time with her co-star Anjana Singh. From them making funny Tik Tok videos to posting end number of selfies from the sets with each other.

In her latest Insta post, Rani Chatterjee and Anjana Singh are seen twinning in a black top with denim shorts and shrugs. Well, the idea of twinning was not bad as both the stars look hot in their toned legs in the picture.

Take a look at the Simmba movie date look of Rani Chatterjee and Anjana Singh:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More