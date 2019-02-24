Rani Chatterjee airport photo: Bhojpuri sensation Rani Chatterjee has been setting social media on fire with her stunning and hot airport looks! In the latest photo shared by Rani Chatterjee, the diva looks stunning in black!

Rani Chatterjee airport photo: Bhojpuri sensation and one of the most popular faces in the industry, Rani Chatterjee’s fashion game has been going too strong as her unique style statements and amazing fashion sense makes millions of her hearts skip a beat. Nowadays, celebrities are in news for their airport looks and airport diaries and look like Rani Chatterjee is the latest celebrity to top the list in the airport fashion. Rani Chatterjee, in the latest Instagram photo which she shared on her Instagram account, looks breathtaking in an all-black avatar.

In the photo, Rani Chatterjee is seen dressed in a sexy black crop top with a black jacket and black lowers. Her candid pose and the expressions are to die for! Rani Chatterjee has been entertaining us for a very long time now. She made her debut in the Bhojpuri film industry in 2004 and later featured in more than 50 Bhojpuri films.

Rani Chatterjee has starred in Bhojpuri films such as Bandhan Tute Na, Sasura Bada Paisawala, ohar Naikhe Kavno Jod Tu Bejod Badu Ho, Dhadkela Tohre Name Karejwa, Ek Laila Teen Chaila, Dhadkela Tohre Name Karejwa, Devra Bada Satawela, Main Rani Himmat Wali, Rani Banal Jwala, Devra Ishaqbaaz, Love aur Rajniti 2, among many others.

