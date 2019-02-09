Bhojpuri dancing sensation Rani Chatterjee has been stealing millions of hearts with her sizzling and stunning Instagram photos and videos which have been breaking the Internet! In the latest video shared by Rani Chatterjee on her Instagram account, the diva looks stunning in grey.

Rani Chatterjee has worked with all the big names from the Bhojpuri film industry

One of the most sensational, sexy and popular actresses from the Bhojpuri film industry, Rani Chatterjee leaves no stone unturned to woo her fans with her sexy dance videos and sultry photos which take social media by storm! In the recent video which was shared by Rani Chatterjee on her official Instagram account on Saturday afternoon, Rani Chatterjee shared a glimpse from her stage performance at Basant Panchami utsava on Big Ganga.

In the video, we see Rani Chatterjee in a grey Indo-Western attire and her dance steps and sexy latka-jhatkas are too hot to handle! Rani Chatterjee is one of the most versatile actresses of Bhojpuri cinema who has featured in over 60 Bhojpuri films. Rani Chatterjee made her debut in the Bhojpuri film industry in 2004 with Sasura Bada Paisawala and has later featured in several blockbusters such as Tohar Naikhe Kavno Jod Tu Bejod Badu Ho, Dhadkela Tohre Name Karejwa, Ek Laila Teen Chaila, Dil Deewana Maane Na, Main Rani Himmat Wali, Love Aur Rajniti 2, among many others.

She is one of the most talked about actresses in Bhojpuri cinema and her dance videos garner millions of likes on video-streaming platform YouTube.

