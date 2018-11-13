Bhojpuri actor Rani Chatterjee is back to mesmerise the audience with her latest Instagram photos. In the photo shared by the diva, she can be seen raising temperatures in a monokini. Looking sensuously hot and sexy, Rani is seen striking a hot pose at poolside. Received over 11K likes, the photo is winning hearts and taking social media by storm.

From soaring temperatures on-screen with her sensational dance moves to making the audience go gaga over her on social media with her sultry photos, Rani Chatterjee is one of the most loved and adored divas of Bhojpuri cinema. Whenever the diva shares her new photos or videos, it goes viral in no time reflecting her sheer charm and breathtaking persona. To make jaws drop, the dancing queen took to her official Instagram account on November 13 to post an uber-hot photo.

In the photo shared by Rani Chatterjee, she can be seen donning a black and white monokini, which is accentuating her sexy curves. To amp up the look, the gorgeous lady has styled her look with wet hair and bold red lipstick. Needless to say, the stunner is oozing oomph with her hot and sexy avatar.

Shared just a few hours ago, the photo has already garnered more than 11K likes and the count is increasing by every passing minute. With this, social media users have flooded the comment section with compliments appreciating her sultry and saucy photo. Looking at the photo, it can be said that Rani is giving her competitors a run for their money as she is hotness personified in this photo.

On the professional front, Rani made her acting debut with the film Sasura Bada Paisawala opposite Manoj Tiwari and later starred in films like Sita, Devra Bada Satawela, Nagin and Rani No. 786. Rani’s upcoming film Sakhi Ke Biyah opposite Bhojpuri singer Sunil Sagar was scheduled to release on May 4, 2018. However, the film has not seen the light of the day till date.

