Rani No. 786 fame Rani Chatterjee, who is one of the most popular actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry has become a head turner and a complete diva and her stunning Instagram photos are proof! Rani Chatterjee, who has featured in over 100 Bhojpuri films.

Rani Chatterjee is one of the most versatile actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry

Rani No. 786 fame Rani Chatterjee, who is one of the most popular actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry has become a head turner and a complete diva and her stunning Instagram photos are proof! Rani Chatterjee, who has featured in over 100 Bhojpuri films such as Dhadkela Tohre Name Karejwa, Devra Bada Satawela, Tohar Naikhe Kavno Jod Tu Bejod Badu Ho, Sasura Bada Paisawala, Bandhan Tute Na, Rani Chali Sasural, Ek Laila Teen Chaila, Dil Deewan Maane Na, Main Rani Himmat Wali, Real Indian Mother, Love aur Rajniti 2, Gharwali Baharwali, among many others has been making her fans go gaga over her stunning Instagram photos!

In the latest photo, Bhojpuri sensation Rani Chatterjee, who has more than 239,000 Instagram followers, shared a stunning black and white photo in which she is looking absolutely gorgeous! Rani Chatterjee’s beautiful smile and those pretty big and striking eyes are doing the talking in this viral photo which has taken social media by storm!

Rani Chatterjee is one of the most versatile actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry and she sets the silver screen on fire with her sexy dance moves!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More