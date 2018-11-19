Coming as a huge shock for all her fans and followers, Bhojpuri actor Rani Chatterjee has bid goodbye to her official Instagram account. To make the announcement, Rani took to her official Instagram account to post a photo stating the same. However, the Bhojpuri actor has not revealed the reason behind her drastic exit.

Be it sizzling the silver screens with her dance moves or taking over social media with her hot and sensuous photos, Rani Chatterjee rules hearts and she knows it. As she continues to make an impression with her acting stint in Bhojpuri film industry, the diva has shocked everyone by leaving Instagram. The news comes as a huge setback for her thousands of fans that keep a check on her account on a daily basis for every new photo or video.

To make the announcement, Rani took to her official Instagram account on November 19 to share a photo that reads ‘Bye Bye’. In the post, Rani has not mentioned the reason behind her big decision. As soon as Rani posted the photo, her fans and followers flooded the post with their comments expressing disappointment and asking her the reason behind it.

Known to be a social media sensation, Rani Chatterjee makes the audience go gaga with her sensuous and sultry photos. From looking ethereal in ethnic attire to raising temperatures in a monokini, the actor never leaves a chance to stun the social media users. Have a look at Rani Chatterjee’s photos that leave everyone mesmerised:

On the professional front, Rani forayed into Bhojpuri film industry with the film Sasura Bada Paisawala in which she was seen opposite Manoj Tiwari. Post this, the diva emerged as one of the most sought-after and bankable actors of Bhojpuri cinema with films like Sita, Nagin, Rani No. 786, Devra Bada Satawela and many more.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More