Rani Chatterjee the hot sensation of Bhojpuri Cinemas and a contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi has won several awards for her acting Bhojpuri cinemas. This beautiful diva has done more than 30 movies for the Bhojpuri Industry and was a part of the blockbuster films like Devra Bada Satewela, Gharwali Baharwali, Sasura Bada Paisewala, and many others.

Rani Chatterjee did several sexy item numbers for the industry like Chor Mchaye Shor, Cholian Mein Uthela Toofan but apart from all those Rani was seen in a hot song 12 baje raat ke which crossed 70 million on YouTube in which she is dancing with a snake and is looking super hot in the yellow attire, in this song the snake comes to bite Rani Chatterjee but she bravely escape from it and this must be a reason that she is part of Khatron Ke Khiladi now.

Rani Chatterjee is an Instagram, enthusiast and keeps posting lovely stuff on her social media handle but her fans trolled her which makes her angry but still she handled it really well and she also said that she will file a legal complain against them because she is proud of what she is doing and this star loves making TikTok and sys TikTok is the only companion of her when no one is with her, she recently posted a picture on Instagram in her Indian look and captioned it very well by giving her trollers an answer that one should remain humble but you should still let them know that what you are.

