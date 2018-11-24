Bhojpuri diva Rani Chatterjee is back to stun everyone with her seductive and sultry photos. To charm her fans, the diva has shared a photo on her official Instagram account in which she looks too hot to handle. Donning a black monokini, Rani can be seen striking a sensuous pose at poolside. The photo is making everyone go gaga over Rani Chatterjee.

When it comes to soaring temperatures on-screen with her sensational dance moves and sultry photos, who can do it better than Bhojpuri star Rani Chatterjee. Along with ruling the Bhojpuri film industry, Rani is no less than a social media sensation and makes the fans go weak in the knees whenever she shares her new photos or videos and this time is no different. To kickstart the weekend, Rani took to her official Instagram account to share her latest photo.

Looking too hot to handle, Rani is seen donning a black monokini as she strikes a bold pose at poolside. As she flaunts her curves in the monokini, Rani is leaving everyone stunned with her sultry expressions. With her wet hair and seductive body language, Rani is giving a stiff competition to other leading ladies of Bhojpuri cinema.

As soon as Rani shared the photo on her social media platform, it went viral in no time reflecting her craze among the fans and massive fan base. Received over 7K likes, the count is increasing rapidly. Shared just a few hours ago, the comment section under the photo has also been showered with praises by her fans and followers complimenting her steamy hot looks.

On the professional front, Rani is regarded as one of the hottest and talented actors of Bhojpuri film industry. After making her debut in the film Sasura Bada Paisawala in 2004, the actor has starred in films opposite all big names of Bhojpuri cinema.

Have a look at Rani Chatterjee’s photo that make fans go gaga over her:

