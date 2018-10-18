Rani Chatterjee in her latest videos can be seen dancing with her friend and has captioned her picture as Wednesday fitness motivation. Whereas in the other picture she is dressed in an orange saree with a golden border and a plunging neckline orange blouse. Her makeup is subtle with kohled eyes and nude lipstick and to complement her look she has paired it with gold jhumkas and a long bindi.

One of the most popular names of the Bhojpuri industry Rani Chatterjee is known for her killer body and her amazing on-screen performance, she made her acting debut in Sasura Bada Paisa Wala opposite Manoj Tiwari in 2004. The movie was the highest grossing Bhojpuri film of that time which is the main reason for Rani Chatterjee’s popularity. Rani continues to rule over hearts of her thousands of fans with her sexy latkas and jhatkas and her stunning avatar. The diva recently took to her official Instagram account to share her latest photos in which she looks absolutely breathtaking.

Talking about the series of pictures and videos uploaded by Rani Chatterjee on her official Instagram profile. In her latest video, Rani can be seen dancing with her friend and has captioned her picture as Wednesday fitness motivation. Whereas in the other picture she is dressed in an orange saree with a golden border and a plunging neckline orange blouse. Her makeup is subtle with kohled eyes and nude lipstick and to complement her look she has paired it with gold jhumkas and a long bindi.

There is no doubt about Rani’s fan following on social media and among the Bhojpuri industry. Miss Chatterjee has performed in a lot of Bhojpuri hits such as Aawate Palang Pe Dehiya song, opposite Rohit Raj Yadav. The video garnered millions of views on YouTube just after it was released.

Rani Chatterjee has been featured in more than twenty Bhojpuri films among which her latest movies have been Devra Ishaqbaaz, Love aur Rajniti 2, Rangbaaz, Icchadhaari, Sakhi Ke Biyah among others.

Rani Chatterjee has even won many awards among which she received the 6th Bhojpuri awards in 2013 for Best Actress of the year for her astonishing performance in Naagin.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More