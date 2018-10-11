Bhojpuri sensation Rani Chatterjee once again took social media by storm with her latest photo. In the picture, Rani Chatterjee can be seen flaunting her stunning looks and her curvaceous body as she poses for the camera. One of the most famous actresses of the Bhojpuri film industry Rani Chatterjee has a massive fan following of 150,000 on the photo-sharing platform Instagram.

Bhojpuri sensation Rani Chatterjee once again took social media by storm with her latest photo. In the picture, Rani Chatterjee can be seen flaunting her stunning looks and her curvaceous body as she poses for the camera. One of the most famous actresses of the Bhojpuri film industry Rani Chatterjee has a massive fan following of 150,000 on the photo-sharing platform Instagram, talking about the latest picture, Rani Chatterjee can be seen in a desi Indian attire.

Talking about the picture Rani Chatterjee is dressed in a pink and golden saree, she has paired it with a shiny golden blouse. To complement her bridal look she has paired her attire with dark kohled eyes, golden eyeshadow dark red lipstick and a golden Nathni.

There is no doubt about the hottie’s fan following on social media and among Bhojpuri cinema. Rani Chatterjee has featured in a lot of Bhojpuri hits such as Aawate Palang Pe Dehiya song, opposite Rohit Raj Yadav. The video garnered millions of views on the video sharing platform YouTube just after it was released.

The diva has a massive fan following on social media and Bhojpuri cinema. She started her career in 2004 in Manoj Tiwari’s film Sasural Bada Paisawala.

