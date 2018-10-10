Bhojpuri diva Rani Chatterjee once again took social media by storm with her latest photoshoot. In the picture, Rani Chatterjee can be seen flaunting her sexy long legs and her curvaceous body as she poses for the camera. She can be seen in a one-piece black polka dot dress. She has rounded off her look with red stilettoes and black jewellery and to complement her look she has paired it with red glossy lipstick and kohled eyes.

Bhojpuri diva Rani Chatterjee once again took social media by storm with her latest photoshoot. In the picture, Rani Chatterjee can be seen flaunting her sexy long legs and her curvaceous body as she poses for the camera. One of the most bankable actresses of the Bhojpuri film industry Rani Chatterjee has a massive fan following on the photo-sharing platform Instagram, talking about the latest picture, Rani Chatterjee can be seen in a one-piece black polka dot dress.

She has rounded off her look with red stilettoes and black jewellery and to complement her look she has paired it with red glossy lipstick and kohled eyes.

There is no doubt about the hottie’s fan following on social media and among Bhojpuri cinema. Rani Chatterjee has performed in a lot of Bhojpuri hits such as Aawate Palang Pe Dehiya song, opposite Rohit Raj Yadav. The video garnered millions of views on YouTube just after it was released.

The diva has a massive following on social media and in the Bhojpuri industry. She started her career in 2o04 in Manoj Tiwari’s film Sasural Bada Paisawala after which she became a social media sensation. Have a look at some of the sexiest pictures of the diva.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More