Rani Chatterjee, the sensational actor, who has made headlines for her hot and sexy performances is currently dubbing for her film Bemisaal Khiladi. The actor has recently shared a video on her official Instagram handle, where she is seen dancing to the tune if Nora Fatehi's popular song Kamariya. Check out the video here.

Meanwhile, the actor’s film, ‘Sasura big paisawala’, which had released in the year 2004 is considered to be the biggest hit in the industry till date and without any doubt, one can say that the actor’s hot performances have set a new sensual standard in the entertainment space. On the work front, the diva is currently busy dubbing for the Bhojpuri film ‘Bemisaal Khiladi’. The film has been helmed by Deepak Tripathi and it features Rani and Rajinikanth Shukla in lead roles.

